16 de septiembre de 2022 - 06:09

Resultados de las carreras de ayer en La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipódromo de La Plata del 15/9/2022 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA PIPI KEY, 56, D.E.Arias
(7)
2
Martina La Capa, 56, P.Diestra (h)
(9)
6,60
6 cps
3
Frigia, 56, A.O.Lopez
(8)
23,80
3/4 cpo
4
Soy De Clase, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
2,00
1/2 pzo
5
Alamas, 56, W.Aguirre
(6)
9,60
1/2 cpo
6
E Sociable, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(3)
2,00
3/4 cpo
ú
Lluvia De Enero, 56, A.Marinhas
(1)
14,65
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: LA PIPI KEY $ 26,20 y 8,40. Martina La Capa $ 3,35. EXACTA $ 2.288,00. TRIFECTA $ 27.247,00.No corrieron: (4) A La Trinchera y (5) Playing Fair. Tiempo: 58s83c. Cuidador: M.M.Solia. Stud: Las Cuatro M. (azul). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Furious Key y Hola Nena
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1700 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MASTER TWINS, 54, M.Valle
(6)
2
Coordinate Express, 57, M.Fernandez
(3)
7,10
2 1/2 cps
3
Water Wizz, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(4)
7,75
1 1/2 cpo
4
Flor Sprout, 55, D.Mansilla
(2)
6,75
2 1/2 cps
5
Ventisca De Nieve, 54, E.Candia G.
(8)
7,70
1 1/2 cpo
6
Great Capri, 54, J.Rivarola
(7)
45,15
3 cps
7
Secreta Black, 57, W.Pereyra
(1)
13,60
3 cps
ú
Curiosa Kirsten, 57, D.E.Arias
(5)
18,70
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: MASTER TWINS $ 1,40 y 1,15. Coordinate Express $ 1,30. EXACTA $ 125,00. TRIFECTA $ 597,00. DOBLE $ 2.630,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'45s34c. Cuidador: A.F.Gaitan D.. Stud: Firmamento. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Mastercraftsman y Miss Twins
TERCERA CARRERA- 1500 METROSPremio: Especial Aniversario Hipódromo De La Plata
Pag.
Dist.
1
DOÑA JALEA, 60, W.Pereyra
(2)
2
Mery Laurent, 60, J.Villagra
(1)
2,00
3 cps
3
Super Bless, 60, L.M.Fer`dez
(4)
11,65
1/2 cpo
4
Joy Helada, 60, F.L.Gonçalves
(3)
2,30
11 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: DOÑA JALEA $ 2,65. EXACTA $ 157,00. TRIFECTA $ 756,00. DOBLE $ 230,00.No Corrió: (5) Paliza Salvaje. Tiempo: 1'30s2c. Cuidador: C.D.Etchechoury. Stud: San Benito. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Orpen y Joya Latina
CUARTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
TWITTER IN DUBAI, 57, L.Balmaceda
(8)
2
Landlady (brz), 53, J.Espinoza
(2)
3,70
pzo
3
Illa Alegre, 57, D.E.Arias
(5)
11,05
pzo
4
Señora Guapa, 53, I.Delli Q.
(1)
29,00
3/4 cpo
5
Sweet Love, 55, J.Avendaño
(3a)
25,00
3/4 cpo
6
Muchachita De Barrio, 53, D.Lencinas
(7)
8,15
2 1/2 cps
7
Very Electric, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(4)
2,30
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Sale Boss, 57, A.O.Lopez
(6)
12,45
5 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: TWITTER IN DUBAI $ 3,10 y 1,95. Landlady $ 2,00. EXACTA $ 236,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.935,00. DOBLE $ 490,00. TRIPLO $ 1.215,00. CUATERNA $ 14.423,00.No Corrió: (3) Entalpia. Tiempo: 1'24s35c. Cuidador: O.F.Labanca. Stud: Waltercito (sr). La ganadora de 4 años es hija de E Dubai y Twitter
QUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MALASIA VIV, 53, U.Chaves
(1)
2
Buy Best, 54, J.R.Benitez V.
(3)
5,65
pzo
3
Señora Del Trono, 57, Jorge Peralta
(7)
2,95
2 cps
4
Onis, 57, J.C.Diestra (h)
(11)
18,30
3 cps
5
Agata Red, 54, E.Candia G.
(4)
13,85
cza
6
Quindicessima, 53, R.Ortiz
(2)
15,55
3/4 cpo
7
Huracan Irma, 54, F.Roldan
(8)
4,80
hco
8
Black Fire, 57, W.Aguirre
(6)
20,85
6 cps
9
Charito Azuleña, 57, J.Rivarola
(9)
42,15
2 cps
ú
Que Tal Tambera, 53, I.Delli Q.
(5)
29,50
2 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: MALASIA VIV $ 2,65, 1,80 y 1,30. Buy Best $ 3,40 y 1,55. Señora Del Trono $ 1,35. EXACTA $ 367,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.188,00. DOBLE $ 540,00.No Corrió: (10) Sembra Money. Tiempo: 1'26s49c. Cuidador: N.E.Bustos. Stud: Vacaquincho. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Inter Red y Shy Vividora
SEXTA CARRERA- 1200 METROSPremio: Clásico José M. Boquín (l) - L
Pag.
Dist.
1
CHE BELLACO, 56, B.Enrique
(4)
2
Don Kazako, 56, W.Pereyra
(2)
3,35
4 cps
3
Fancy Model, 56, M.A.Sosa
(6)
12,00
hco
4
Filho, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(5)
10,10
3 cps
5
Cash Tex, 56, G.Borda
(3)
6,70
3 cps
6
Tex For Sale, 56, F.Coria
(1)
2,05
1 cpo
ú
The Predator, 56, J.Pintos
(7)
91,35
30 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: CHE BELLACO $ 3,65 y 1,15. Don Kazako $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 372,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.184,00. DOBLE $ 772,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'10s94c. Cuidador: E.D.Juarez. Stud: Camem (cdu). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Greenspring y Shade Wells
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
TWEEDY SUN, 56, P.Sotelo
(7)
2
Darkley, 53, J.Roman
(9)
10,70
3/4 cpo
3
Baby Rash, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(6)
4,65
pzo
4
Dr. Fishman, 53, G.Borda
(8)
3,10
1 cpo
5
Atrapame Si Puedes, 53, E.Candia G.
(4)
10,30
5 cps
6
Max Lange, 52, J.Pintos
(5)
78,20
1/2 cpo
7
Semi Cat, 56, D.R.Gomez
(2)
5,35
2 cps
8
South War, 56, M.A.Sosa
(10)
38,05
5 cps
ú
Buen Atrayente, 53, M.Giuliano C.
(3)
54,75
3 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: TWEEDY SUN $ 2,35, 1,65 y 1,35. Darkley $ 3,15 y 2,45. Baby Rash $ 2,85. EXACTA $ 591,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.835,00. DOBLE $ 667,50. TRIPLO $ 1.772,50. CUATERNA $ 5.262,50.No corrieron: (1) Full Amoroso y (11) Halloween Jack. Tiempo: 1'24s94c. Cuidador: H.J.A.Torres. Stud: Tres Reinas (mza). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Il Campione y Tweedy Halo
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ASTROPICA, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(6)
2
Rare Humor, 56, A.O.Lopez
(8a)
8,20
4 cps
3
Sandunga Dream, 56, P.Carrizo
(7)
1,65
1 1/2 cpo
4
Quiet De Pasman, 56, D.E.Arias
(2)
17,70
4 cps
5
Akirta, 53, E.Candia G.
(4)
93,05
3 cps
6
Roku Gin, 52, U.Chaves
(10)
265,50
2 cps
7
La Risky, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(11)
6,25
cza
8
Emocion De Triomphe, 52, D.Lencinas
(8)
8,20
1/2 pzo
9
Beauty Little Star, 56, M.A.Sosa
(3)
17,25
1 cpo
10
Ella Y Paris, 56, M.Delli Q.
(9)
134,60
2 cps
ú
Ever Star, 56, J.Rivarola
(1)
14,15
11 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: ASTROPICA $ 5,15, 2,15 y 1,10. Rare Humor $ 3,45 y 1,10. Sandunga Dream $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 392,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 7.812,00. DOBLE $ 912,50. CADENA con 6 aciertos $ 222.098,00, con 5 aciertos $ 1.006,00.No corrieron: (5) Mamita Serena y (12) Una Causa. Tiempo: 1'12s91c. Cuidador: L.R.Rodriguez. Stud: Martina. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Sabayon y Anisetta
NOVENA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CASI ÑOQUIS, 57, M.Fernandez
(7)
2
The Beonery, 57, W.Maturan
(4)
16,40
1 cpo
3
Audubon, 57, D.E.Arias
(5)
5,05
1 cpo
4
Lucas Icy, 57, D.Lencinas
(6)
6,15
1/2 pzo
5
Rafa Champ, 57, Jorge Peralta
(8)
4,25
10 cps
6
A Great Deal, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(3)
39,20
5 cps
ú
Biogenesis, 57, R.Bascuñan
(2)
5,25
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
Dividendos: CASI ÑOQUIS $ 1,90 y 1,80. The Beonery $ 5,85. EXACTA $ 468,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.658,00. DOBLE $ 607,50.No Corrió: (1) Ojo Martin. Tiempo: 1'12s62c. Cuidador: A.Sambuceti. Stud: Puente Ton Bach. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Lion`s Circle y Bom China
DECIMA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
IDOLA MARO, 57, A.I.Romay
(3)
2
Consolame Pampa, 54, J.Roman
(10)
6,85
2 cps
3
Exchange Spark, 57, A.O.Lopez
(12)
6,60
2 1/2 cps
4
Grand Leona, 54, E.Candia G.
(6)
4,50
pzo
5
Salta De Linda, 53, S.Arias
(13)
8,90
1/2 cza
6
Emmalua, 54, R.Villegas
(2)
4,90
1/2 cza
7
White Shark, 54, M.Giuliano C.
(1)
11,10
pzo
8
Besame Mucho, 53, M.Alfaro
(7)
48,20
2 cps
9
Doña Tallada, 53, F.J.Lavigna
(9)
3,60
1 1/2 cpo
10
Belle Suchi, 57, M.J.Lopez
(5)
34,65
6 cps
ú
Betty Sings, 57, J.Gonzalez
(4)
30,50
8 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: IDOLA MARO $ 8,95, 4,25 y 2,55. Consolame Pampa $ 3,40 y 1,85. Exchange Spark $ 2,15. IMPERFECTA $ 808,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 40.783,00. DOBLE $ 1.222,50. TRIPLO $ 6.245,00. CUATERNA $ 24.390,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 aciertos $ 98.825,00, con 4 aciertos $ 477,00.No corrieron: (8) Re Grosa, (11) Nistel Queen y (14) Scrub Royale. Tiempo: 1'19s47c. Cuidador: J.A.Alonso. Stud: Abuelo Floro (az). La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Global Hunter y Ilusionada Chica
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
UN ESPIA, 57, Jorge Peralta
(9)
2
Bomb Bomb, 53, S.Arias
(3)
14,00
3 cps
3
Alto Cali, 57, L.Balmaceda
(4)
3,50
pzo
4
Lugh, 57, D.E.Arias
(5)
21,55
pzo
5
Honor Campero, 53, U.Chaves
(10)
17,30
1 1/2 cpo
6
Earshot, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(8)
4,95
1 cpo
7
Ruah, 57, W.Aguirre
(2)
27,95
1 cpo
8
Eterno Manipuler, 57, A.I.Romay
(7)
26,65
v.m.
9
Bohemio City, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(6)
13,50
9 cps
ú
Filipo De Balcarce, 57, R.Villagra
(1)
21,60
10 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: UN ESPIA $ 1,85, 1,35 y 1,10. Bomb Bomb $ 6,00 y 1,55. Alto Cali $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 1.202,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.159,00. DOBLE $ 1.212,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'12s15c. Cuidador: M.J.Perez. Stud: Manolito (az). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Lenovo y Dinamica Rye
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
BOMBITA LETAL, 57, A.O.Lopez
(6)
2
Mechera Cachorra, 57, W.Aguirre
(1)
8,00
3 cps
3
A Pura Magia, 54, R.Villegas
(4)
16,65
1 cpo
4
Tia Estela, 54, E.Candia G.
(2)
11,00
1/2 cpo
5
La Linda Malcriada, 54, J.Flores
(3)
2,95
1 cpo
6
Zarkara, 57, P.Diestra (h)
(7)
13,60
pzo
7
Moon Visit, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(11)
2,70
1 cpo
8
Maji, 53, U.Chaves
(8)
37,90
1 cpo
9
Ponderada Dama, 53, D.Lencinas
(5)
4,75
2 cps
10
La Vieja Chistera, 51, S.Arias
(9)
84,65
2 1/2 cps
ú
Wind Turbine, 53, F.Roldan
(10)
23,40
5 cps
-
-
-
Dividendos: BOMBITA LETAL $ 22,10, 8,90 y 4,65. Mechera Cachorra $ 3,65 y 2,05. A Pura Magia $ 4,35. EXACTA $ 9.398,00. TRIFECTA $ 62.797,00. DOBLE $ 4.967,50. TRIPLO $ 126.965,00. CUATERNA $ 997.510,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 59s46c. Cuidador: J.R.Gutierrez. Stud: El Magui. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Don Letal y Great Bombita
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
BERRACO SONG, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(3)
2
Loro Flesh, 54, R.Villegas
(10)
5,15
1/2 pzo
3
Cretino Cosmico, 54, A.Sanchez
(9)
38,40
cza
4
Angel Rojo, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(4)
11,05
3 cps
5
Hard Better, 57, J.Rivarola
(11)
15,20
1/2 cza
6
Animate Lu, 57, L.Comas
(6)
26,35
v.m.
7
Hyper Vio, 57, Jorge Peralta
(5)
2,05
3/4 cpo
8
Good Macho, 53, J.Pintos
(1)
12,10
4 cps
ú*
Emiratos, 54, J.Roman
(8)
61,50
11 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó mal
Dividendos: BERRACO SONG $ 2,50, 1,15 y 1,10. Loro Flesh $ 1,80 y 1,10. Cretino Cosmico $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 171,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.837,00. DOBLE $ 4.732,50.No corrieron: (2) Johan Cat y (7) Por Ser Vos. Tiempo: 1'12s76c. Cuidador: M.E.Berti. Stud: El Gran Robert (az). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Alcindor y Pasional Key
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1300 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
BLACK PRIZE, 54, L.Paredes
(5)
2
Quick Mojito, 55, J.Avendaño
(15)
9,35
1 cpo
3
Iker Chico, 57, F.Aguirre
(14)
35,20
3 cps
4
Colorete Ness, 57, W.Maturan
(10)
31,20
1 1/2 cpo
5
Blocked Truth, 57, M.Delli Q.
(11)
5,90
1/2 pzo
6
Global Star, 57, R.Villagra
(12)
4,50
1 1/2 cpo
7
Suno Top, 53, J.Pintos
(3)
9,00
1/2 cpo
8
Notable King, 55, D.Mansilla
(16)
24,65
2 cps
9
Excentrico Moro, 54, L.N.Garcia
(7)
7,00
1/2 cpo
10
Art Speed, 57, J.Gonzalez
(6)
34,95
1 cpo
11
Ever Plin Plin, 57, L.Ferreyra
(13)
9,55
1 1/2 cpo
12*
Emotions Forever, 53, M.Alfaro
(2)
12,20
1 1/2 cpo
13
Bio Infame, 54, J.Roman
(8)
89,80
5 cps
ú
Happy Chuck, 55, L.M.Fer`dez
(9)
15,60
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó retrasado
Dividendos: BLACK PRIZE $ 4,00, 2,00 y 1,40. Quick Mojito $ 2,00 y 1,40. Iker Chico $ 4,90. IMPERFECTA $ 2.780,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 1.128,336,00 . DOBLE DESQUITE $ 2.220,00. TRIPLO $ 42.920,00. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 241.070,00. No corrieron: (1) Paso De Todo y (4) Galan Dinamico. Tiempo: 1'19s21c. Cuidador: A.H.Crucci. Stud: El Charabon (bv). El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Seattle Hoofer y Secret Priz. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 50.310.104..

