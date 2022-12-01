Resultados de las carreras de ayer en San Isidro

1
QUITO JOY, 57, G.Borda
(2)
2
Siempre Contigo, 52, L.Brigas
(5)
9,20
4 cps
3*
Este Gatillo, 57, B.Enrique
(13)
5,90
1/2 pzo
4
Don Facon, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(10)
5,25
2 1/2 cps
5
My Serve, 56, C.Velazquez
(12)
15,10
3 cps
6X
Yoda, 54, A.Allois
(9)
7,95
3/4 cpo
7
Sprinter Champion, 57, C.Benitez
(11)
68,45
1/2 pzo
8
Gong Of Triomphe, 57, L.Vai
(6)
15,20
1/2 cpo
9
Mc Fly, 57, P.Carrizo
(7)
46,90
2 1/2 cps
10
Sweet Olvidado, 54, D.Lencinas
(3)
28,05
3/4 cpo
11
Euro Global, 57, R.Alzamendi
(8)
12,85
1/2 pzo
12
Español Puro, 57, I.Monasterolo
(1)
15,80
1 cpo
ú
Enjoy Rome, 57, R.Frias
(4)
4,65
2 1/2 cps
