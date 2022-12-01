Turf |

Resultados de las carreras de ayer en San Isidro

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras de ayer en el Hipódromo de San Isidro.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipódromo de San Isidro del 30/11/2022 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
TINTURA CANELA, 53, L.Brigas
(9)
2
No Claudicaras, 55, A.Paez
(7)
17,60
hco
3
Mystic, 57, P.Carrizo
(6)
23,15
cza
4
Potra Correntina, 57, G.Borda
(5)
1,35
2 cps
5
Pragmatist, 57, B.Enrique
(3)
7,10
3/4 cpo
6
Moleka, 54, A.Allois
(8)
114,90
1 1/2 cpo
7*
Maia Fama, 57, J.Medina
(4)
61,90
1 cpo
8
Perla De Labuan, 57, J.Ortiz
(2)
4,70
2 1/2 cps
ú
Mi Blanca Perlita, 54, L.Garcia
(1)
127,10
11 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: TINTURA CANELA $ 3,70, 2,90 y 2,60. No Claudicaras $ 5,35 y 5,25. Mystic $ 5,10. EXACTA $ 2.640,00. TRIFECTA $ 44.895,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'25s84c. Cuidador: D.D.Nieva. Stud: Angelito (tuc). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Sidney`s Candy y Tinta China
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
CARISIMA SAVER, 57, G.Borda
(4)
2*
La Mosquita Muerta, 53, L.Brigas
(6)
13,00
3 1/2 cps
3
Liberty Lake, 57, A.Paez
(7)
3,25
1/2 pzo
4
Great Goddess, 57, P.Carrizo
(1)
3,65
3 1/2 cps
5
Star Show, 57, O.Alderete
(3)
3,40
3/4 cpo
6
Pureza Silenciosa, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(2)
4,85
15 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: CARISIMA SAVER $ 3,10 y 1,30. La Mosquita Muerta $ 2,00. EXACTA $ 2.870,00. TRIFECTA $ 14.230,00. DOBLE $ 1.345,00.No Corrió: (5) Siembra Alegria. Tiempo: 1'24s32c. Cuidador: M.L.Castellazzi. Stud: La Peladilla. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Super Saver y Carisima Emper
TERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ARTESANO, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(1)
2
Amargo Picante, 57, B.Enrique
(4)
2,55
1 1/2 cpo
3
Super Fain, 57, J.Villagra
(9)
2,65
cza
4*
Ecotilla, 57, J.Oger
(8)
99,80
4 cps
5
Roman Copero, 57, G.Bellocq
(5)
3,15
3 1/2 cps
6
Mr Bomb, 57, R.Bascuñan
(2)
10,90
4 cps
7
Feroz De Tupuncat, 57, G.Borda
(6)
7,70
pzo
ú
Lago Lacar, 57, K.Banegas
(7)
7,70
6 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: ARTESANO $ 33,50, 4,75 y 1,10. Amargo Picante $ 1,25 y 1,10. Super Fain $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 13.270,00. TRIFECTA $ 55.670,00. DOBLE $ 49,960,00.No Corrió: (3) Señor Tucumano. Tiempo: 1'12s30c. Cuidador: G.O.Aon. Stud: Tadeo Fermin (az). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Arte Pop y Maleducada
CUARTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
VIDA CALLEJERA, 56, W.Moreyra
(9)
2
Charlie`s Cause, 56, B.Enrique
(1)
5,85
1 1/2 cpo
3
Really Seiver, 56, M.Valle
(5)
3,15
cza
4
Andermatt, 52, L.Brigas
(4)
33,70
4 cps
5
Elsita Parodi, 57, J.Villagra
(8)
5,25
3 1/2 cps
6
Mostaza Fina, 56, G.Borda
(2)
8,70
9 cps
7*
Sueño Dorado Way, 56, E.G.Ortega T.
(3)
43,60
cza
úX
Alma Malvada, 56, P.Carrizo
(10)
14,50
18 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: VIDA CALLEJERA $ 1,75, 1,20 y 1,10. Charlie's Cause $ 1,35 y 1,10. Really Seiver $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 1.275,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.395,00. DOBLE $ 14.970,00. CUATERNA $ 250.000,00.No corrieron: (6) Energia Mistica y (7) Gossip Queen. Tiempo: 1'4s56c. Cuidador: M.E.Carezzana. Stud: Las Burbujas (vm). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Que Vida Buena y Street Of Love
QUINTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA DISTAFF, 56, B.Enrique
(4)
2
Salsa Para Vivir, 53, A.Allois
(5)
14,60
1 1/2 cpo
3
Te Abrazamos, 56, W.Moreyra
(9)
19,00
1 cpo
4
Pintra, 56, J.Villagra
(6)
3,90
1/2 pzo
5
Opera Garnier, 56, G.Borda
(8)
6,70
cza
6
Pistera Guapa, 56, P.Carrizo
(7)
9,20
3 1/2 cps
7*
Sauville, 56, F.Coria
(3)
5,65
4 cps
8X
Emma Tv, 52, G.Tempesti V.
(10)
11,25
2 1/2 cps
9
Sabrina Yan, 53, J.Paoloni
(2)
36,40
7 cps
ú+
Malvada Fil, 56, A.Paez
(1)
31,05
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Indócil en los partidores (X) Largó frío (+) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: LA DISTAFF $ 1,90, 1,35 y 1,10. Salsa Para Vivir $ 6,25 y 3,05. Te Abrazamos $ 2,25. EXACTA $ 3.090,00. TRIFECTA $ 40.020,00. DOBLE $ 415,00. CUATERNA JACKPOT $ 20.223,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'5s19c. Cuidador: M.E.Carezzana. Stud: Don Florentino. La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Que Vida Buena y Mariah`s Humor
SEXTA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
MANZANO AMARGO, 56, P.Capra
(12)
2
Candy Winter, 56, G.Borda
(1)
15,55
1 1/2 cpo
3
Withwings, 52, L.Brigas
(9)
3,35
3 1/2 cps
4*
Dom Dorva, 56, R.R.Barrueco
(6)
5,70
2 cps
5X
El Futuro, 56, W.Moreyra
(7)
4,50
2 cps
6
Starglade, 56, O.Alderete
(11)
7,40
1/2 cpo
7
Desesperao, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(8)
5,30
2 cps
8
Romano Zen, 53, J.Paoloni
(5)
89,05
4 cps
9
Planetario, 57, J.Villagra
(2)
7,55
6 cps
ú
Cafe Ristretto, 56, P.Carrizo
(4)
23,40
pzo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: MANZANO AMARGO $ 4,85, 6,45 y 2,15. Candy Winner $ 8,60 y 2,80. Withwings $ 1,15. IMPERFECTA $ 6.605,00. TRIFECTA $ 225.669,00 . DOBLE $ 5.680,00. TRIPLO $ 6.802,50. CUATERNA $ 1.500.000,00.No corrieron: (3) Sueño Turco, (10) Adri Full y (13) Claro Roman. Tiempo: 1'5s73c. Cuidador: I.A.Vinardi. Stud: Orlando V (rº). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Catcher In The Rye y Mistery Dance
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1*
BESO DE LA SUERTE, 57, G.Borda
(4)
2
Ionian, 53, L.Brigas
(1)
8,20
3 cps
3
Tweener, 57, J.Villagra
(2)
4,55
1 1/2 cpo
4X
Silvos, 57, F.Coria
(7)
6,75
3/4 cpo
5
Porteño Johan, 57, A.Paez
(6)
17,85
3 cps
6
Magico Worry, 57, G.Villalba
(8)
9,05
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Westworld, 57, J.Noriega
(3)
22,90
5 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Se fue de manos (X) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: BESO DE LA SUERTE $ 1,25 y 1,10. Ionian $ 1,15. EXACTA $ 610,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.075,00. DOBLE $ 1.050,00.No Corrió: (5) Vives Daniel. Tiempo: 1'4s85c. Cuidador: M.S.Sueldo. Stud: Masama. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de South Kissing y Luky Some
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
BRUTUS, 57, B.Enrique
(1)
2
Smile Cat, 57, W.Moreyra
(3)
9,20
3/4 cpo
3
Brad Check, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(4)
2,05
1 1/2 cpo
4
Dzik, 57, E.Ortega P.
(6)
4,10
4 cps
5
El Gran Pololo, 57, G.Borda
(7)
5,95
2 cps
6
Marianito Johan, 57, I.Monasterolo
(2)
23,00
7 cps
ú*
Pure Energy, 57, P.Carrizo
(5)
3,95
s.a.
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Cruzó al tranco
Dividendos: BRUTUS $ 5,85 y 2,15. Smile Cat $ 5,45. EXACTA $ 5.685,00. TRIFECTA $ 10.515,00. DOBLE $ 2.040,00. TRIPLO $ 44.440,00. CUATERNA $ 200.000,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'23s44c. Cuidador: G.E.Romero. Stud: Hs. El Remanso (ctes). El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Most Improved y Balas De Amor
NOVENA CARRERA- 1200 METROSPremio: Hándicap Larrea
Pag.
Dist.
1
CURIOSO MASTER, 61, W.Pereyra
(4)
2
Last Search, 54, E.Ortega P.
(2)
4,25
1/2 cpo
3
Libre Demanda, 56, B.Enrique
(5)
2,55
1/2 pzo
3
Gran Enemigo, 56, C.Velazquez
(8)
8,70
emp.
5
Mundo Tierno, 56, F.L.Gonçalves
(9)
3,70
1 cpo
6*
Iron Heart, 55, A.Paez
(7)
15,65
3/4 cpo
7X
Guepardo Stai, 54, G.Borda
(6)
18,25
1/2 cza
8
Memorado, 56, M.La Palma
(3)
62,90
8 cps
ú
El Exodo, 55, M.Valle
(1)
14,40
1/2 pzo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Ligó suelta
Dividendos: CURIOSO MASTER $ 3,75, 1,30 y 1,10. Last Search $ 1,50 y 1,10. Libre Demanda $ 1,10. Gran Enemigo $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 1.090,00. TRIFECTA $ 2.395,00 y $ 4.000,00 DOBLE $ 4.045,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'10s86c. Cuidador: H.A.Acuña. Stud: Javi (s.fe). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Mastercraftsman y Curiosa Glory
DECIMA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
QUITO JOY, 57, G.Borda
(2)
2
Siempre Contigo, 52, L.Brigas
(5)
9,20
4 cps
3*
Este Gatillo, 57, B.Enrique
(13)
5,90
1/2 pzo
4
Don Facon, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(10)
5,25
2 1/2 cps
5
My Serve, 56, C.Velazquez
(12)
15,10
3 cps
6X
Yoda, 54, A.Allois
(9)
7,95
3/4 cpo
7
Sprinter Champion, 57, C.Benitez
(11)
68,45
1/2 pzo
8
Gong Of Triomphe, 57, L.Vai
(6)
15,20
1/2 cpo
9
Mc Fly, 57, P.Carrizo
(7)
46,90
2 1/2 cps
10
Sweet Olvidado, 54, D.Lencinas
(3)
28,05
3/4 cpo
11
Euro Global, 57, R.Alzamendi
(8)
12,85
1/2 pzo
12
Español Puro, 57, I.Monasterolo
(1)
15,80
1 cpo
ú
Enjoy Rome, 57, R.Frias
(4)
4,65
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó cruzado (X) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: QUITO JOY $ 3,10, 3,20 y 2,80. Siempre Contigo $ 4,55 y 2,65. Este Gatillo $ 1,65. IMPERFECTA $ 2.585,00. TRIFECTA $ 14.510,00. DOBLE $ 1.905,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'37s34c. Cuidador: L.R.Cerutti. Stud: Porcimonte. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Fortify y South Queen
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
DON PATRONCITO, 53, J.Paoloni
(4)
2
Perfect Score, 54, R.Bascuñan
(2)
5,20
3/4 cpo
3*
Abenaki, 54, M.Valle
(10)
2,20
2 cps
4X
Mystery Manor, 56, G.Tempesti V.
(6)
5,80
2 cps
5
Perfect Martini, 52, T.Baez
(12)
12,60
pzo
6
Katai, 52, S.Piliero
(8)
26,55
3 cps
7
Semaforo Plus, 58, F.Correa
(5)
11,15
pzo
8+
Vilano Joy, 55, R.Villegas
(9)
22,35
1 1/2 cpo
9
Too Fast, 54, A.I.Romay
(3)
59,40
hco
10
Great Money, 62, F.Coria
(1)
6,80
1/2 cpo
11
Take Places, 54, G.Bellocq
(11)
10,15
1 cpo
ú
Ojos En El Camino, 54, A.Paez
(7)
124,80
14 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Largó frío (+) Saltó al largar
Dividendos: DON PATRONCITO $ 7,05, 3,30 y 1,10. Perfect Score $ 2,15 y 1,10. Abenaki $ 1,10. IMPERFECTA $ 1.670,00. TRIFECTA $ 10.945,00. DOBLE $ 3.150,00. TRIPLO SELECTIVO $ 20.540,00. CUATERNA SELECTIVA $ 242.970,00.No Corrió: (4a) Ruler Song. Tiempo: 1'11s52c. Cuidador: L.A.Ojeda. Stud: Ciudad De Amigos. El ganador de 7 años es hijo de Strategic Prince y Doña Pampa
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
POLLY GRAY, 57, E.Ortega P.
(3)
2*
Guevara Stripes, 57, F.L.Gonçalves
(6)
2,95
3 cps
3
Alfombra Roja, 57, R.Bascuñan
(10)
21,70
3/4 cpo
4X
Mattinata, 57, T.Baez
(5)
8,75
3 1/2 cps
5+
Gitanilla, 54, S.Arias
(8)
15,60
hco
6
Loba Salvaje, 57, G.Borda
(2)
12,55
2 1/2 cps
7
Open Your Heart, 57, M.Aserito
(11)
5,05
2 cps
8**
La Lichita, 53, L.Brigas
(7)
23,55
1 cpo
9/
Black Perfect, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(1)
8,30
pzo
10
Bella Game, 53, A.Allois
(4)
90,65
9 cps
ú
Que Tal Joaquina, 57, E.G.Ortega T.
(9)
83,95
1 cpo
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Ligó suelta (X) Largó cruzado (+) Ligó suelta (**) Ligó suelta (/) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: POLLY GRAY $ 2,20, 1,15 y 1,10. Guevara Stripes $ 1,25 y 1,10. Alfombra Roja $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 665,00. TRIFECTA $ 12.360,00. DOBLE $ 1.800,00. CADENA JACKPOT $ 57.469,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'13s48c. Cuidador: L.R.Cerutti. Stud: Heritage Stud. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Safety Check y Jazmin Del Cabo
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
VALE DOLO, 54, S.Conti
(11)
2
Nudara, 55, R.Bascuñan
(7)
4,70
1 1/2 cpo
3
Exciting Nazarena, 53, J.Flores
(8)
2,25
2 1/2 cps
4
Ya No Ser, 57, M.Gonzalez
(9)
4,85
1/2 cza
5
Ateleta, 51, L.Recuero
(10)
64,10
pzo
6
Qif Pirata, 57, B.Enrique
(2)
5,20
3/4 cpo
7
Doña Elvira, 54, L.Garcia
(4)
9,50
1 1/2 cpo
8
Perfecta Lunatica, 57, M.Aserito
(12)
8,45
cza
9
Family Banker, 53, E.Suarez
(6)
22,30
8 cps
10
Sueña Baronesa, 57, F.Correa
(5)
130,10
1/2 pzo
11*
Xilofonica, 54, A.Allois
(3)
49,05
12 cps
ú
Emma Griega, 55, S.Piliero
(1)
96,20
7 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío
Dividendos: VALE DOLO $ 9,95, 3,40 y 1,85. Nudara $ 2,20 y 2,00. Exciting Nazarena $ 1,40. IMPERFECTA $ 2.320,00. TRIFECTA $ 15.570,00. DOBLE $ 2.955,00.No Corrió: (13) Eudemonia. Tiempo: 1'13s70c. Cuidador: O.F.Conti. Stud: Doña Pancha. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Calidoscopio y Valfreda
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Pag.
Dist.
1
ULTRACOOL, 57, G.Bellocq
(3)
2
Giaco Smart, 57, M.Giles
(14)
4,25
1/2 pzo
3*
Rinoceronte, 57, R.M.Torres
(12)
3,30
1 cpo
4
El Haka, 57, D.Acuña
(10)
5,95
1 cpo
5
Taxi Dancer, 57, C.Montoya
(11)
6,60
1/2 cpo
6
Ciudadano Popular, 53, A.B.Valdez
(15)
20,00
3 cps
7X
Un Guerrier, 57, A.Coronel E.
(9)
3,45
1 1/2 cpo
8
Gran Pedro, 57, J.M.Sanchez
(4)
7,80
1/2 cpo
9+
Meet Winselot, 53, E.Suarez
(8)
156,50
7 cps
10
Panatta, 57, R.R.Barrueco
(7)
13,50
1 cpo
11
Keanito, 57, A.Paez
(13)
46,25
3/4 cpo
12
Tactical Attack, 57, E.Ruarte
(5)
197,65
7 cps
ú
Il Romano, 55, R.Alzamendi
(1)
294,65
3 1/2 cps
-
-
-
-
-
(*) Largó frío (X) Largó mal (+) Largó cruzado
Dividendos: ULTRACOOL $ 22,85, 10,30 y 3,20. Giaco Smart $ 2,35 y 1,25. Rinoceronte $ 1,30. IMPERFECTA $ 11.590,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 750.000,00. DOBLE PLUS $ 200.000,00. TRIPLO PLUS $ 600.000,00. CUATERNA $ 2.410.524,42 . QUINTUPLO $ 2.197.248,88 . No corrieron: (2) Sun Ride y (6) Meteorito. Tiempo: 1'13s7c. Cuidador: J.C.Rodriguez. Stud: Titi Juan (az). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Hurricane Cat y Urbani. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 56.328.287..

