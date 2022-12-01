Resultados de las carreras de ayer en San Isidro

Ya No Ser , 57, M.Gonzalez

DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS Pag. Dist. 1 ULTRACOOL, 57, G.Bellocq (3) 2 Giaco Smart, 57, M.Giles (14) 4,25 1/2 pzo 3* Rinoceronte, 57, R.M.Torres (12) 3,30 1 cpo 4 El Haka, 57, D.Acuña (10) 5,95 1 cpo 5 Taxi Dancer, 57, C.Montoya (11) 6,60 1/2 cpo 6 Ciudadano Popular, 53, A.B.Valdez (15) 20,00 3 cps 7X Un Guerrier, 57, A.Coronel E. (9) 3,45 1 1/2 cpo 8 Gran Pedro, 57, J.M.Sanchez (4) 7,80 1/2 cpo 9+ Meet Winselot, 53, E.Suarez (8) 156,50 7 cps 10 Panatta, 57, R.R.Barrueco (7) 13,50 1 cpo 11 Keanito, 57, A.Paez (13) 46,25 3/4 cpo 12 Tactical Attack, 57, E.Ruarte (5) 197,65 7 cps ú Il Romano, 55, R.Alzamendi (1) 294,65 3 1/2 cps - - - - - (*) Largó frío (X) Largó mal (+) Largó cruzado

Dividendos: ULTRACOOL $ 22,85, 10,30 y 3,20. Giaco Smart $ 2,35 y 1,25. Rinoceronte $ 1,30. IMPERFECTA $ 11.590,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 750.000,00. DOBLE PLUS $ 200.000,00. TRIPLO PLUS $ 600.000,00. CUATERNA $ 2.410.524,42 . QUINTUPLO $ 2.197.248,88 . No corrieron: (2) Sun Ride y (6) Meteorito. Tiempo: 1'13s7c. Cuidador: J.C.Rodriguez. Stud: Titi Juan (az). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Hurricane Cat y Urbani. RECAUDACIÓN: $ 56.328.287..

VALE DOLO. Nudara. Exciting Nazarena. IMPERFECTA. TRIFECTA. DOBLE.No Corrió: (13) Eudemonia1'13s70c.O.F.Conti.Doña Pancha. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Calidoscopio y Valfreda