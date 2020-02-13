Los premios que funcionaron históricamente como el lado B de los Oscars solían entregarse la noche anterior a la gran gala de la Academia. Este año aún no hay fecha definida para saber quienes se llevan las estatuillas a lo pero del cine."Cats", "Rambo: Last Blood" y "Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral" parten como las principales candidatas
PEOR PELÍCULA
Cats
The Fanatic
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
Rambo: Last Blood
PEOR DIRECCIÓN
Fred Durst, por The Fanatic
James Franco, por Zeroville
Adrian Grunberg, por Rambo: Last Blood
Tom Hooper, por Cats
Neil Marshall, por Hellboy
PEOR ACTOR
James Franco, por Zeroville
David Harbour, por Hellboy
Sylvester Stallone, por Rambo: Last Blood
John Travolta, por The Fanatic y Trading Paint
Matthew McConaughey, por Serenity
PEOR ACTRIZ
Hilary Duff, por The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Anne Hathaway, por Timadoras compulsivas y Serenity
Rebel Wilson, por Timadoras compulsivas
Francesca Hayward, por Cats
Tyler Perry (como Medea), por Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
PEOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Bruce Willis, por Glass
Seth Rogen, por Zeroville
James Corden, por Cats
Tyler Perry (como Joe), por Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
Tyler Perry (como Tío Heathrow), por Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
PEOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Jessica Chastain, por X-Men: Fénix oscura
Judi Dench, por Cats
Fenessa Pineda, por Rambo: Last Blood
Rebel Wilson, por Cats
Cassi Davis, por Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
PEOR GUIÓN
Lee Hall y Tom Hooper, por Cats
Daniel Farrands, por The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Andrew Cosby, por Hellboy
Tyler Perry, por Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
Matthew Cirulnick y Sylvester Stallone, por Rambo: Last Blood
PEOR REMAKE
X-Men: Fénix oscura
Godzilla: Rey de los monstruos
HellboyRambo: Last Blood
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
PEOR DESPRECIO TEMERARIO POR LA VIDA HUMANA Y LA PROPIEDAD PÚBLICA
Rambo: Last Blood
Joker
Hellboy
The Haunting of Sharon Tate
Dragged Across Concrete
RAZZIE DE REDENCIÓN
Eddie Murphy, por Mi nombre es Dolemite
Keanu Reeves, por John Wick 3 y Toy Story 4
Adam Sandler, por Diamantes en bruto
Jennifer Lopez, por Estafadoras de Wall Street
Will Smith, por Aladdin
