Espectáculos |
13 de febrero de 2020 - 10:02

Razzies 2020: la lista completa de los nominados a los premios a lo peor del cine

Los premios que funcionaron históricamente como el lado B de los Oscars solían entregarse la noche anterior a la gran gala de la Academia. Este año aún no hay fecha definida para saber quienes se llevan las estatuillas a lo pero del cine."Cats", "Rambo: Last Blood" y "Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral" parten como las principales candidatas

PEOR PELÍCULA

Cats

The Fanatic

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Rambo: Last Blood

PEOR DIRECCIÓN

Fred Durst, por The Fanatic

James Franco, por Zeroville

Adrian Grunberg, por Rambo: Last Blood

Tom Hooper, por Cats

Neil Marshall, por Hellboy

PEOR ACTOR

James Franco, por Zeroville

David Harbour, por Hellboy

Sylvester Stallone, por Rambo: Last Blood

John Travolta, por The Fanatic y Trading Paint

Matthew McConaughey, por Serenity

PEOR ACTRIZ

Hilary Duff, por The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Anne Hathaway, por Timadoras compulsivas y Serenity

Rebel Wilson, por Timadoras compulsivas

Francesca Hayward, por Cats

Tyler Perry (como Medea), por Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

PEOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Bruce Willis, por Glass

Seth Rogen, por Zeroville

James Corden, por Cats

Tyler Perry (como Joe), por Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Tyler Perry (como Tío Heathrow), por Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

PEOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Jessica Chastain, por X-Men: Fénix oscura

Judi Dench, por Cats

Fenessa Pineda, por Rambo: Last Blood

Rebel Wilson, por Cats

Cassi Davis, por Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

PEOR GUIÓN

Lee Hall y Tom Hooper, por Cats

Daniel Farrands, por The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Andrew Cosby, por Hellboy

Tyler Perry, por Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

Matthew Cirulnick y Sylvester Stallone, por Rambo: Last Blood

PEOR REMAKE

X-Men: Fénix oscura

Godzilla: Rey de los monstruos

HellboyRambo: Last Blood

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral

PEOR DESPRECIO TEMERARIO POR LA VIDA HUMANA Y LA PROPIEDAD PÚBLICA

Rambo: Last Blood

Joker

Hellboy

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Dragged Across Concrete

RAZZIE DE REDENCIÓN

Eddie Murphy, por Mi nombre es Dolemite

Keanu Reeves, por John Wick 3 y Toy Story 4

Adam Sandler, por Diamantes en bruto

Jennifer Lopez, por Estafadoras de Wall Street

Will Smith, por Aladdin

Aparecen en esta nota:

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: En trámite - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados