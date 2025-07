Científicos del Conicet transmiten una expedición marítima a 3.500 metros de profundidad

“…I must sing my own song.

For me the earth is small

And could far larger be.

The pampa snakes do not bite me

And the sun does not burn my face.

My glory is to live as free

As the birds in the sky."

“The Gaucho Martín Fierro” by José Hernández, 1872

