Mortal Kombat 11 se podrá jugar gratis durante este fin de semana

Haven’t jumped into Kombat yet? Free Trial Weekend comin’ in hot 10/11-14!

MK11 Free Trial

ᴸ Story Mode (2 Chapters)

ᴸ 1v1 & Online 1v1 with Base Roster

ᴸ The Krypt

ᴸ Fatality Training

ᴸ Towers of Time

ᴸ Play as Terminator, Nightwolf, & Shang Tsung pic.twitter.com/2evYeQnO6M