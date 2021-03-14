Premios Grammy 2021: estos son todos los ganadores

La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación entregó, a través de una ceremonia virtual, los Premios Grammy a lo más destacado de la industria.
La 63° edición de los Premios Grammy, máximo galardón de la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación, se llevó a cabo este domingo en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos. A pesar de los protocolos por el Covid varios artistas dijeron presente y realizaron presentaciones que dejaron al público enloquecido.
Taylor Swift, BTS, Post Malone, Bad Bunny y Dua Lipa fueron algunas de las perfomances que se realizaron durante la entrega de los premios a lo mejor de la música.
El músico rosarino, Rodolfo "Fito" Páez, se quedó con la categoría Mejor álbum rock latino o alternativo, por La Conquista del Espacio.
“Estoy totalmente en shock, estoy muy emocionado. Gustavo Cerati tenía una frase hermosa que decía que sentía que el Universo estaba conspirando a su favor. Este puede ser que sea un momento así de plenitud absoluta en lo que a mí respecta. Me siento infinitamente agradecido”, dijo el cantautor a través de un video que posteó en sus redes sociales.
La canción del año, "I can´t breathe" (no puedo respirar) the H.E.R., fue mucho más que un simple galardón. El tema compuesto por la artista no estaba ni cerca de ser el que se llevaría el premio, pero la academia sorprendió con la decisión. "I can´t breathe" significa la lucha contra el racismo y el abuso de autoridad policial evidenciado con la muerte de George Floyd quien fue asfixiado durante ocho minutos por un agente policial en 2020.
"Somos el cambio que queremos ver y esa lucha que tuvimos en el verano de 2020 debe continuar", fueron las palabras de H.E.R. al recibir el premio.
Otra de las grandes sorpresas de la noche fue Beyonce quien se convirtió, tras recibir cuatro premios en la velada en la artista con la mayor cantidad de Grammys en su poder. Durante la edición número 63 Beyonce alcanzó los 27 Grammys igualando a Alison Krauss, pero después de recibir el Grammy como mejor interpetación de R&B por "Black Parade", consiguió su premio número 28, convirtiendose en la artista con más premios Grammy de la historia.
Chilombo, de Jhené Aiko
Black Pumas Deluxe Edition, de Black Pumas
Everyday Life, de Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3, de Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III, de Haim
Future Nostalgia, de Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding, de Post Malone
Folklore, de Taylor Swift - GANADORA
Black Parade, de Beyoncé
The Box, de Roddy Ricch
Cardigan, de Taylor Swift
Circles, de Post Malone
Don’t Start Now, de Dua Lipa
I Can’t Breathe, de H.E.R. - GANADORA
f The World Was Ending, de JP Saxe con Julia Michaels
Black Parade, de Beyoncé
Colors, de Black Pumas
Rockstar, de DaBaby con Roddy Ricch
Say So, de Doja Cat
Everything I Wanted, de Billie Eilish - GANADORA
Don’t Start Now, de Dua Lipa
Circles, de Post Malone
Savage, de Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion - GANADORA
Justin Bieber, por Yummy
Doja Cat, por Say So
Billie Eilish, por Everything I Wanted
Dua Lipa, por Don’t Start Now
Harry Styles, por Watermelon Sugar - GANADORA
Taylor Swift, por Cardigan
J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy, por Un día One Day
Justin Bieber con Quavo, por Intentions
BTS, por Dynamite
Lady Gaga con Ariana Grande, por Rain On Me - GANADORA
Taylor Swift con Bon Iver, por Exile
Kick I, de Arca
Planet’s Mad, de Baauer
Energy, de Disclosure
Bubba, de Kaytranada - GANADOR
Good Faith, de Madeon
Justin Bieber, por Changes
Lady Gaga, por Chromatica
Dua Lipa, por Future Nostalgia - GANADORA
Harry Styles, por Fine Line
Taylor Swift, por Folklore
Fontaines D.C., por A Hero’s Death
Michael Kiwanuka, por Kiwanuka
Grace Porter, por Daylight
Sturgill Simpson, por Sound & Fury
The Strokes, por The New Abnormal - GANADOR
Phoebe Bridgers, por Kyoto
Tame Impala, por Lost In Yesterday
Big Thief, por Not
Fiona Apple, por Shameika
Brittany Howard, por Stay High - GANADORA
Fiona Apple, por Shameika - GANADOR
Big Thief, por Not
Phoebe Bridgers, por Kyoto
Haim, por The Steps
Stay High, por Brittany Howard
Grace Porter, por Daylight
Happy 2 Be Here, de Ant Clemons
Take Time, de Giveon
To Feel Love/d, de Luke James
Bigger Love, de John Legend - GANADOR
All Rise, de Gregory Porter
Lightning & Thunder, de Jhene Aiko con John Legend
Black Parade, de Beyoncé - GANADORA
All I Need, de Jacob Collier con Mahalia y Ty Dolla $ign
Goat Head, de Brittany Howard
See Me, de Emily King
Better Than I Imagine, de Robert Glasper con H.E.R. y Meshell Ndegeocello - GANADORA
Black Parade, de Beyoncé
Collide, de Tiana Major9 y EARTHGANG
Do It, de Chloe X Halle
Slow Down, de Skip Marley y H.E.R.
Chilombo, de Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour, de Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals, de Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings, de Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is, de Thundercat - GANADOR
The Bigger Picture, de Lil Baby
The Box, de Roddy Ricch
Laugh Now, Cry Later, de Drake con Lil Durk
Rockstar, de DaBaby con Roddy Ricch
Savage, de Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé - GANADORA
Black Habits, de D Smoke
Alfredo, de Freddie Gibbs y The Alchemist
A Written Testimony, de Jay Electronica
King’s Disease, de Nas - GANADOR
The Allegory, de Royce Da 5′9
Deep Reverence, de Big Sean con Nipsey Hussle
Bop, de DaBaby
What’s Poppin, de Jack Harlow
The Bigger Picture, de Lil Baby
Savage, de Megan Thee Stallion con Beyoncé - GANADORA
Dior, de Pop Smoke
Ona, de Thana Alexa
Secrets Are The Best Stories, de Kurt Elling con Danilo Pérez - GANADOR
Modern Ancestors, de Carmen Lundy
Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper, de Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band
What’s The Hurry, de Kenny Washington
Lady Like, de Ingrid Andress
Your Life Is A Record, de Brandy Clark
Wildcard, de Miranda Lambert - GANADOR
Nightfall, de Little Big Town
Never Will, de Ashley McBryde
Bluebird, de Miranda Lambert
The Bones, de Maren Morris
Crowded Table, de The Highwomen - GANADORA
More Hearts Than Mine, de Ingrid Andress
Some People Do, de Old Dominion
José Alberto, de Mi Tumbao
Edwin Bonilla, de Infinito
Jorge Celedón, de Sigo cantando al amor
Grupo Niche, de 40 - GANADOR
Victor Manuelle, de Memorias de Navidad
Beyoncé, por Brown Skin Girl - GANADOR
Future con Drake, por Life is Good
Anderson Paak, por Lockdown
Harry Styles, por Adore You
Woodkid, por Goliath
Bad Bunny, por YHLQMDLG - GANADOR
Camilo, por Por Primera Vez
Kany Garcia, por Mesa Para Dos
Ricky Martin, por Pausa
Debi Nova, por 3:33
BajoFondo, por Aura
Cami, por Monstruo
Cultura Profética, por Sobrevolando
Fito Páez, por La Conquista del Espacio - GANADOR
Lido Pimienta, por Miss Colombia
Fiona Apple, por Fetch The Bolt Cutters - GANADOR
Beck, por Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers, por Punisher
Brittany Howard, por Jaime
Tame Impala, por The Slow Rush
Jack Atonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt - GANADOR
Beastie Boys Story, de Beastie Boys
Black Is King, de Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, de Freestyle Love Supreme
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice, de Linda Ronstadt - GANADORA
That Little Ol’ Band From Texas, de ZZ Top
Ad Astra
Becoming
Joker
1917
Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker
Black Hole Rainbow
Expectations
Hyperspace - GANADORA
Jaime
25 Trips
American Standard, de James Taylor - GANADOR
Blue Umbrella, Daniel Tashian
True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.
Unfollow The Rules, Rufus Wainwright
Judy, Renée Zellweger
Trilogy 2, de Chick Corea, Christian McBride y Brian Blade - GANADOR
On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment, Ambrose Akinmusire
Waiting Game, Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science
Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard’, Gerald Clayton
Roundagain, Redman Mehldau McBride Blade
Tradiciones, Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
City Of Dreams, Chico Pinheiro
Viento Y Tiempo – Live at Blue Note Tokyo, Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
Trane’s Delight, Poncho Sanchez
Four Questions, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - GANADOR
All Blues, de Chick Corea - GANADOR
Guinnevere, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Pachamama, Regina Carter
Celia, Gerald Clayton
Moe Honk, Joshua Redman
Gospel According to PJ, de PJ Morton - GANADOR
2econd Wind: Ready, Anthony Brown & group therAPy
My Tribute, Myron Butler
Choirmaster, Ricky Dillard
Kierra’, Kierra Sheard
Jesus Is King, de Kanye West - GANADOR
Run To The Father, Cody Carnes
All Of My Best Friends, Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Citizen Of Heaven, Tauren Wells
Hecho en México, Alejandro Fernández
La Serenata, Lupita Infante
Bailando Sones Y Huapangos Con Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
Ayayay!, Christian Nodal
Un canto por México, Vol. 1, de Natalia Lafourcade - GANADOR
Gustavo Dudamel, por Ives: Complete Symphonies - GANADOR
Oregon Symphony, por Aspects Of America – Pulitzer Edition
Iceland Symphony Orchestra, por Concurrence
San Francisco Symphony, por Copland: Symphony No. 3
Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra, por Lutosiawski: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 3
Upside Down 2020, Buju Banton
Higher Place, Skip Marley
It All Comes Back To Love, Maxi Priest
One World, The Wailers
Got to Be Tough, de Toots and the Maytals - GANADOR
Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth, Rachel Maddow - GANADOR
Acid For The Children: A Memoir, Flea
Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…, Ken Jennings
Catch And Kill’, Ronan Farrow
Charlotte’s Web, Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)
Black Mitzvah, de Tiffany Haddish - GANADOR
I Love Everything, Patton Oswalt
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Paper Tiger, Bill Burr
23 Hours To Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
Jagged Little Pill - GANADOR
Amélie, Original London Cast
American Utopia On Broadway, Original Cast
Little Shop Of Horrors, The New Off-Broadway Cast
The Prince Of Egypt, Original Cast
Soft Power, Original Cast
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Various Artists
Bill & Ted Face The Music, Various Artists
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, Various Artists
Frozen 2, Various Artists
Jojo Rabbit - GANADORA
Joker, de Hildur Guðnadóttir - GANADORA
Ad Astra, Max Richter
Becoming, Kamasi Washington
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams
No Time to Die, de Billie Eilish y Finneas - GANADORA
Beautiful Ghosts [From Cats], Taylor Swift
Carried Me With You [From Onward], Brandi Carlile
Into The Unknown [From Frozen 2], Idina Menzel & Aurora
Stand Up [From Harriet], Cynthia Erivo
All The Ladies, de Joanie Leeds - GANADOR
Wild Life, Justin Roberts
Fu Chronicles, Antibalas
Twice As Tall, Burna Boy - GANADOR
Agora, Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters, Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar, Tinariwen
My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks”, Black Lodge Singers
Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours, Cameron Dupuy And The Cajun Troubadours
Lovely Sunrise, Nā Wai ‘Ehā
Atmosphere, New Orleans Nightcrawlers - GANADOR
A Tribute To Al Berard, Sweet Cecilia
Bonny Light Horseman, Bonny Light Horseman
Thanks For The Dance, Leonard Cohen
Song For Our Daughter, Laura Marling
Saturn Return, The Secret Sisters
All The Good Times, de Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - GANADOR
Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, de Fantastic Negrito - GANADOR
Live At The Paramount, Ruthie Foster Big Band
The Juice, G. Love
Blackbirds, Bettye LaVette
Up And Rolling, North Mississippi Allstars
Rawer Than Raw, de Bobby Rush - GANADOR
All My Dues Are Paid, Frank Bey
You Make Me Feel, Don Bryant
That’s What I Heard, Robert Cray Band
Cypress Grove, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes
Man On Fire, Danny Barnes
To Live In Two Worlds, Vol. 1, Thomm Jutz
‘North Carolina Songbook’, Steep Canyon Rangers
Home, Billy Strings - GANADOR
The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, Vol. 1, Various Artists
Old Flowers, Courtney Marie Andrews
Terms Of Surrender, Hiss Golden Messenger
World On The Ground, Sarah Jarosz - GANADOR
El Dorado, Marcus King
Good Souls Better Angels, Lucinda Williams
Cabin, The Secret Sisters
Ceiling To The Floor, Sierra Hull
Hometown, Sarah Jarosz
I Remember Everything, John Prine - GANADOR
Man Without A Sou’, Lucinda Williams
Colors, Black Pumas
Deep In Love, Bonny Light Horseman
Short And Sweet, Brittany Howard
I’ll Be Gone, Norah Jones & Mavis Staples
I Remember Everything, John Prine - GANADOR
Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra, Kirill Gerstein, Thomas Adès & Boston Symphony Orchestra
Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus
Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players, William Boggs, Alexander Dobson, Kate Royal, Keith Phares, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra
Rouse: Symphony No. 5, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony - GANADORA
Adès Conducts Adès, Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn; Thomas Adès, Nick Squire
Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Neiges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin, Clément Mao-Takacs; Hans Kipfer
Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variation; Laments And Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto, José Serebrier; Jens Braun
Thomas, M.T.: de The Diary Of Anne Frank & Meditations On Rilke, Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas; Jack Vad - GANADOR
Woolf, L.P.: Fire And Flood, Matt Haimovitz; Julian Wachner, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
American Composers At Play – William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Attacca Quartet, William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto, Charles Neidich & Jason Vieaux
Clairières – Songs By Lili & Nadia Boulanger, Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang
Farinelli, Il Giardino Armonico
A Lad’s Love, Katie Hyun, Michael Katz, Jessica Meyer, Reginald Mobley & Ben Russell
Smyth: The Prison, de Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton - GANADOR
Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra, por Richard O’Neill - GANADOR
Adès: Concerto For Piano And Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra
Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas, Igor Levit
Bohemian Tales, Charles Owen; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks
Destination Rachmaninov – Arrival, The Philadelphia Orchestra
Contemporary Voices, de Pacifica Quartet - GANADORA
Healing Modes, Brooklyn Rider
Hearne, T.: Place, Ted Hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods, Diana Wade & Place Orchestra
Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
The Schumann Quartets, Dover Quartet
Carthage, The Crossing
Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshuah, James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers - GANADORA
Kastalsky: Requiem, Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke’s; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir
Moravec: Sanctuary Road, Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus
Once Upon A Time, Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble
Dello Joio: The Trial At Rouen, Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus
Floyd, C.: Prince Of Players, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus
Gershwin: Porgy And Bess, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - GANADORA
Handel: Agrippina, Il Pomo D’Oro
Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg, Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost - GANADOR
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Danielpour: The Passion Of Yeshua, JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus
Gershwin: Porgy And Bess, David Robertson, Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore, Eric Owens, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus
Hynes: Fields, Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion
Ives: Complete Symphonies, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmoni
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, ‘Babi Yar’ Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - GANADORA
Do You Ever (RAC Mix), Phil Good
Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix), Deadmau5
Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix), Jasper Street Co.
Roses (Imanbek Remix), SAINt JHN - GANADORA
Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix), Bazzi
Celebrated, 1895-1896, Unique Quartette
Hittin’ The Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943), Nat King Cole
‘It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rogers’, Mister Rogers - GANADOR
1999 Super Deluxe Edition, Prince
Souvenir, Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Béla Flec
Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition), Paul McCartney
Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991, Grateful Dead
Mode, Depeche Mode
Ode To Joy, Wilco - GANADOR
The Story Of Ghostly International, Various Artists
Vols. 11 & 12, de Desert Sessions - GANADOR
Everyday Life, Coldplay
Funeral, Lil Wayne
Healer, Grouplove
On Circles, Caspian
There Was Jesus, de Zach Williams & Dolly Parton - GANADOR
The Blessing (Live), Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship
Sunday Morning, Lecrae featuring Kirk Franklin
Holy Water, We The Kingdom
Famous For (I Believe), Tauren Wells featuring Jenn Johnson
Movin’ On, de Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - GANADORA
Wonderful Is Your Name, Melvin Crispell III
Release (Live), Ricky Dillard featuring Tiff Joy
Come Together, Rodney “Darkchild” Jenkins Present: The Good News
Won’t Let Go, Travis Greene
Songs From The Bardo, Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith
Periphery, Priya Darshini
Form//Less, Superposition
More Guitar Stories, Jim “Kimo” West - GANADOR
Meditations, Cory Wong & Jon Batiste
Asas Fechadas, Maria Mendes featuring John Beasley & Orkest Metropole
Desert Song, Säje
From This Place, Pat Metheny Featuring Meshell Ndegeocello
He Won’t Hold You, Jacob Collier featuring Rapsody - GANADOR
Slow Burn, Becca Stevens featuring Jacob Collier, Mark Lettieri, Justin Stanton, Jordan Person, Nic Hard, Keita Ogawa, Marcelo Woloski & Nate Werth
Bathroom Dance, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Donna Lee, John Beasley - GANADOR
Honeymooners, Remy Le Beouf’s Assembly Of Shadows
Lift Every Voice And Sing, Jarrett Johnson featuring Alvin Chea
Uranus: The Magician, Jeremy Levy Jazz Orchestra
Baby Jack, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Be Water II, Christian Sands
Plumfield, Alexandre Desplat
Sputnik, Maria Schneider - GANADORA
Strata, Remy Le Beouf’s Assembly Of Shadows Featuring Anna Webber & Eric Miller
comentar