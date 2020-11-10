Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

1
MIMOSO RYE, 7, W.Aguirre
(8)
0
2
El Delineado, 7, J.Gonzalez
(7)
0
9,65
5 cps
3
Gobierno Digno, 7, D.E.Arias
(5)
0
5,30
pzo
4
Tan Brillante, 7, P.Diestra (h)
(12)
0
11,00
1 cpo
5
Ludovika Ruser, 2, F.Menendez
(10)
0
13,10
v.m.
6
Always Me, 7, F.Coria
(9)
0
5,90
3/4 cpo
7
The Caesars Palace, 3, A.I.Romay
(1)
0
14,15
2 cps
8
Salvame Jorge, 3, M.A.Sosa
(14)
0
141,75
8 cps
9
Black Spirit, 7, F.Arreguy (h)
(4)
0
116,15
1/2 pzo
10
It`s Crazy Dream, 3, L.Ramallo
(6)
0
95,55
3 cps
11
Sembra Fitz, 3, R.Villegas
(2)
0
160,35
3/4 cpo
12
Cudini, , F.Roldan
(15)
0
65,60
21 cps
ú
Apronte Moro, 7, F.Aguirre
(13)
0
137,95
2 cps
comentar