10 de noviembre de 2020 - 23:11

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del martes 10 de noviembre.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La PLata del 10/11/2020 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
Q`SHOT GOLEA, , N.Villarreta
(4)
0
2
My Celebrity, 7, D.E.Arias
(3)
0
3,15
2 1/2 cps
3
La Siracusa, 7, I.Zapata
(1)
0
15,30
1 1/2 cpo
4
Carbonica, 8, R.L.Gonzalez
(7)
0
12,20
3/4 cpo
5
Fiera De Macabu, 1, M.Alfaro
(10)
0
21,10
3 cps
6
Show A Girl, 7, J.Leonardo
(6)
0
5,40
cza
7
Flopy Plus, 5, K.Banegas
(2)
0
3,15
3/4 cpo
8
Queen Of The Beach, , F.Menendez
(13)
0
13,40
2 1/2 cps
9
Soñadora Rash, 7, D.R.Gomez
(11)
0
16,55
hco
10
Sexuality, 5, F.Aguirre
(8)
0
51,60
1/2 cpo
11
Miss Zainita, 3, A.I.Romay
(9)
0
404,25
10 cps
ú
Furtiva Luz Maria, 7, M.Asconiga
(12)
0
25,20
2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: Q`SHO GOLEA $ 5,40, 2,40 y 2,05. My Celebrity $ 1,55 y 1,45. La Siracura $ 3,40. IMPERFECTA $ 97,25. TRIFECTA $ 467,30.No Corrió: (5) Hi West. Tiempo: 1'1s54c. Cuidador: O.L.Villarreta. Stud: Sergio Matias (s.r.). La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Blocked Shot y Golea
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1600 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BEZANT, 2, W.Aguirre
(8)
0
2
Gran Sandrini, , W.Pereyra
(2)
0
7,95
5 cps
3
Japones Rye, 2, M.A.Sosa
(4)
0
10,65
3/4 cpo
4
Fiskardo, 0, D.E.Arias
(6)
0
27,50
2 cps
5
Lucky Cat (uru), , L.Balmaceda
(9)
0
37,30
5 cps
6
Black Codes, , F.Coria
(11)
0
16,50
2 cps
7
Lolator, 2, F.Roldan
(14)
0
13,05
3/4 cpo
8
Grand Soho, , F.Arreguy (h)
(10)
0
16,40
2 1/2 cps
9
Juan Milonguero, 8, F.Menendez
(5)
0
9,10
5 cps
10
Tapatin, 2, A.I.Romay
(13a)
0
252,75
1 cpo
11
Catch The Chat, 2, L.Ramallo
(3)
0
165,10
6 cps
12
Tivoli Park, 8, A.Marinhas
(1)
0
128,15
2 cps
13
Mandamas Moro, , A.Cabrera
(7)
0
11,45
2 1/2 cps
ú*
New Indy, , A.Domingos
(12)
0
2,95
s.a.
-
-
-
0
-
-
(*) Largó al rato
Dividendos: BEZANT $ 2,75, 2,10 y 1,20. Gran Sandrini $ 4,05 y 2,00. Japones Rye $ 1,60. IMPERFECTA $ 73,75. Quintex $ 65.338 . DOBLE $ 319,50.No Corrió: (13) El Truquito. Tiempo: 1'38s65c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: El Leon (az). El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Equal Stripes y Braza
TERCERA CARRERA- 800 METROSPremio: Especial Precoces (2018) (clasificatorio)
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CURITIBA RIMOUT, 5, M.Delli Q.
(6)
0
2
Siembra Alegria, 5, D.Diaz
(5)
0
3,10
1 cpo
3
Money Mondy, 5, R.M.Torres
(7)
0
3,45
1/2 cpo
4
Azucar Tucumana, 5, M.J.Lopez
(4)
0
3,05
1 cpo
5
La Mitagstein, 5, F.Aguirre
(2)
0
6,00
9 cps
6
Re Rabiosa, 5, P.Diestra (h)
(3)
0
5,55
3/4 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CURITIBA RIMOUT $ 9,05 y 3,05. Siembra Alegria $ 1,95. EXACTA $ 206,75. TRIFECTA $ 375,50. DOBLE $ 388,50.No Corrió: (1) Roma Bahia. Tiempo: 47s73c. Cuidador: M.I.Grigueli. Stud: Arbol Verde. La ganadora de 2 años es hija de Remote y Curitiba Nistel
CUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA CHINWINA, 7, A.Domingos
(12)
0
2
Luk Odisea, 7, G.Sediari
(1)
0
5,90
1/2 cpo
3
Que Millonaria, 3, E.Martinez
(13)
0
23,25
2 cps
4
Gran Nautical, 7, P.Carrizo
(2)
0
4,45
1/2 cpo
5
Che Cordobesa, 2, F.Roldan
(10)
0
24,85
1/2 cpo
6
Rio Barcelona, 7, R.Villagra
(8)
0
9,20
1 1/2 cpo
7
Volves Conmigo, 7, P.Diestra (h)
(11)
0
13,90
1 1/2 cpo
8
Lake Holy, 7, F.Aguirre
(5)
0
19,60
3/4 cpo
9
Mad Gala, 5, D.E.Arias
(9)
0
7,40
4 cps
10
Bailova, 7, A.O.Lopez
(7)
0
50,00
5 cps
ú
Peasant Way, 7, M.J.Lopez
(4)
0
13,20
11 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LA CHINWINA $ 2,20, 1,25 y 1,20. Luk Odisea $ 2,40 y 1,85. Que Millonaria $ 3,00. IMPERFECTA $ 40,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 2.617,30. DOBLE $ 300,50. TRIPLO $ 1.255,50. CUATERNA $ 4.351,00.No corrieron: (3) Par Amour y (6) Spice Lady. Tiempo: 1'2s46c. Cuidador: J.L.Morales. Stud: Don Rino S. R. L. (az). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Freud y Doña Strech
QUINTA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LITTLE EMPRESS, , F.Arreguy (h)
(7)
0
2
Global Bonita, 3, D.Diaz
(5)
0
4,45
3/4 cpo
3
Organica Inc, , M.A.Sosa
(4)
0
5,85
cza
4
Chavala Vic, 2, F.Menendez
(9)
0
3,85
3/4 cpo
5
Baska Garufa, 2, F.Roldan
(6)
0
27,50
2 cps
6
My Frida Kahlo, , F.Coria
(3)
0
3,30
3 cps
7
Black Rain, , K.Banegas
(8)
0
18,10
1 cpo
ú
Go Tampa, 2, M.Giuliano C.
(1)
0
15,85
10 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LITTLE EMPRESS $ 3,55 y 2,20. Global Bonita $ 3,05. EXACTA $ 58,00. TRIFECTA $ 132,10. DOBLE $ 56,00.No Corrió: (2) Cara Michigan. Tiempo: 0s0c. Cuidador: L.A.Benavidez. Stud: Antonio Carboni (az). La ganadora de 6 años es hija de Grand Reward y Doña Regia
SEXTA CARRERA- 800 METROSPremio: Especial Precoces (2018) (clasificatorio) (2º Turno)
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MASTER AUGUSTA, 5, D.E.Arias
(7)
0
2
Open Your Eyes, 5, E.Ortega P.
(3)
0
1,80
3 cps
3
Andriana, 5, M.J.Lopez
(4)
0
2,80
1 1/2 cpo
4
Tutelen Ruca, 5, P.Diestra (h)
(1)
0
16,25
pzo
5
Candy Rancher, 5, W.Aguirre
(6)
0
10,00
4 cps
6
Loly Vega, 2, E.Martinez
(2)
0
29,85
1 cpo
ú
Vodka Ketel One, 5, F.Aguirre
(5)
0
13,25
2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MASTER AUGUSTA $ 4,45 y 1,10. Open Your Eyes $ 1,10. EXACTA $ 64,50. TRIFECTA $ 51,70. DOBLE $ 197,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 47s42c. Cuidador: C.R.Mussis. Stud: Sueño Dorado. La ganadora de 2 años es hija de Master Of Hounds y Honest Reply
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1500 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
JOGADOR, 7, P.Carrizo
(1)
0
2
Gran Cumparsero, 7, J.Villagra
(10)
0
3,50
3 cps
3
Rockero, 7, A.Cabrera
(11)
0
18,55
5 cps
4
Pronto Deseo, 7, D.E.Arias
(3)
0
15,30
1 cpo
5
Apache De Vuelta, 7, K.Banegas
(9)
0
3,80
pzo
6
Meridio, 7, E.Ortega P.
(8)
0
7,40
cza
7
Terremoto Joy, 7, A.Marinhas
(7)
0
56,10
2 1/2 cps
8
Aluwet, 7, W.Pereyra
(6)
0
6,50
4 cps
9
Heredero Pedro, 7, R.L.Gonzalez
(5)
0
12,35
2 1/2 cps
ú
El Enrealzado, 3, J.Roman
(2)
0
21,70
10 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: JOGADOR $ 3,35, 2,00 y 1,40. Gran Cumparsero $ 2,05 y 1,50. Rockero $ 2,25. EXACTA $ 76,00. TRIFECTA $ 520,20. DOBLE $ 239,00. TRIPLO $ 814,00. CUATERNA $ 2.344,00.No Corrió: (4) Recit Divo. Tiempo: 1'31s79c. Cuidador: J.L.Panizza. Stud: Peke. El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Treasure Beach y Jourdain
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CRAZY NOV, 7, A.I.Romay
(7)
0
2
Balada Mann, 3, J.R.Benitez V.
(9)
0
6,50
3/4 cpo
3
La Bosquita, 7, L.Dominguez
(6)
0
25,30
3 cps
4
Citys Jane, , F.Menendez
(4)
0
4,15
hco
5
Vitaminada, 7, I.Zapata
(12)
0
36,85
3 cps
6
Clarisa Letal, 7, A.Cabrera
(15)
0
7,85
3 cps
7
Baldovina, 7, D.R.Gomez
(13)
0
147,55
1/2 cpo
8
White Shark, , F.Roldan
(1)
0
45,90
1 cpo
9
Sofia Halo, 7, D.E.Arias
(14)
0
6,95
2 cps
10
Sport Hera, 7, L.Caceres
(2)
0
10,05
1/2 cpo
11
Ever Propulsora, 7, P.Sotelo
(3)
0
30,30
5 cps
12
Señora Jolie, 7, M.Asconiga
(8)
0
30,20
1 cpo
13
Milonga Del Angel, 5, J.Yalet (h)
(10)
0
359,80
13 cps
ú
Kismara, 7, W.Aguirre
(5)
0
192,75
16 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CRAZY NOV $ 2,15, 1,35 y 1,25. Balada Mann $ 2,20 y 1,75. La Bosquita $ 3,45. IMPERFECTA $ 55,50. Cautrifecta $ 1.968,60. DOBLE $ 104,00. CADENA CON 6 Aciertos $ 15.036,80. con 5 Aciertos $ 121,40.No corrieron: (11) In Florida y (16) Lealtad Infinita. Tiempo: 1'27s6c. Cuidador: A.C.Yllodo. Stud: St. Cucunito. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Termi Nov y Potri Crazy
NOVENA CARRERA- 2000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
DEL MUÑECO, , M.La Palma
(6)
0
2
Personal Skill, , B.Enrique
(3)
0
5,85
cza
3
Jack Bauer, , A.Domingos
(9)
0
2,35
cza
4
Heroes, , J.Villagra
(2)
0
5,80
2 cps
5
Gran Peten, , J.Da Silva
(8)
0
4,00
cza
6
Manacori, , W.Aguirre
(1)
0
26,75
9 cps
7
Radio Craf, , K.Banegas
(4)
0
18,50
3/4 cpo
8
Kosmico Soy, , M.Valle
(5)
0
8,85
2 1/2 cps
ú
Manantial Nono, , D.R.Gomez
(7)
0
53,60
24 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: DEL MUÑECO $ 6,40 2,55 y 1,30. Personal Skill $ 3,45 y 1,50. Jack Bauer $ 1,25. EXACTA $ 164,50. TRIFECTA $ 144,80. DOBLE $ 123,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 2'8s74c. Cuidador: P.G.Guerrero. Stud: El Pamperito (sr). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Galicado y Doll Dress
DECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
YASY, 7, A.Marinhas
(11)
0
2
Justina Slam, 7, P.Diestra (h)
(4)
0
6,10
3/4 cpo
3
Game Of Love, 5, B.Enrique
(1)
0
2,10
2 1/2 cps
4
Checoslovaca, 7, F.Coria
(2)
0
13,60
3 cps
5
Copera Soy, 3, R.Villegas
(12)
0
5,90
1/2 pzo
6
La Colosal, 7, A.Giorgis
(13)
0
26,15
2 cps
7
Can Clota, 7, R.L.Gonzalez
(10)
0
9,45
4 cps
8
Miss Dee, 7, I.Zapata
(8)
0
28,60
pzo
9
Batisfera, 5, P.Sotelo
(7)
0
13,80
pzo
10
Crucigrama, 7, A.Morua
(5)
0
78,55
1 cpo
ú
Ilusa Y Linda, 5, J.Yalet (h)
(3)
0
315,65
1 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: YASY $ 4,10, 2,35 y 1,40. Justina Slam $ 1,95 y 1,15. Game Of Love $ 1,30. IMPERFECTA $ 114,00. TRIFECTA $ 288,40. DOBLE $ 402,00. TRIPLO $ 1.395,00. CUATERNA $ 2.547,00.No corrieron: (6) Victory Award y (9) Gea Nistel. Tiempo: 1'1s77c. Cuidador: J.J.Marinhas. Stud: Gral. Ordoñez. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Dynamix y Summer Halo
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CALANDRIA KEY, 7, G.Hahn
(7)
0
2
Che Vizcacha, 7, A.Giorgis
(10)
0
5,95
1/2 cpo
3
Holy Music, 7, W.Aguirre
(12)
0
16,80
4 cps
4
Honey Girl, 7, F.Arreguy (h)
(5)
0
3,95
cza
5
Puntita Popa, 7, R.Villagra
(8)
0
60,20
pzo
6
Lippee, 3, A.I.Romay
(9)
0
12,35
6 cps
7
Srta Queen, 7, S.Piliero
(11)
0
56,15
1 1/2 cpo
8
Silvia Raquel, 7, F.Aguirre
(6)
0
41,85
cza
9
Felicitas Dorita, 7, P.Diestra (h)
(2)
0
29,30
2 cps
10
Orpen Glory, 7, A.Cabrera
(13)
0
2,20
1 cpo
11
Iemanya, 5, F.Coria
(1)
0
10,25
8 cps
12
Mak Baby, 1, R.Villegas
(4)
0
147,20
3 cps
ú
Looking To Her, 7, D.E.Arias
(3)
0
80,35
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CALANDRIA KEY $ 5,80, 3,20 y 2,80. Che Vizcacha $ 3,40 y 2,50. Holy Music $ 4,50. IMPERFECTA $ 111,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 11.289,50. DOBLE $ 1.527,50. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'0s50c. Cuidador: C.A.Davila. Stud: Los Goyitos. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Key Deputy y Torcaza Cat
DUODECIMA CARRERA- 1400 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
ZAMBITA LETAL, 7, M.A.Sosa
(1)
0
2
Bamba Camp, 7, F.Coria
(9)
0
3,85
9 cps
3
Oriental Countess, 7, D.R.Gomez
(14)
0
43,45
2 1/2 cps
4
Hema Jois, 7, J.Roman
(3)
0
33,75
1/2 pzo
5
Indie Soul, 7, A.Cabrera
(5)
0
2,35
3 cps
6
Ofelia Sha, 7, R.Villegas
(8)
0
75,65
1/2 pzo
7
Belle Suchi, 7, D.E.Arias
(13)
0
8,25
pzo
8
Candy You, 7, W.Aguirre
(4)
0
4,05
1/2 cpo
9
Indian Talent, 7, D.Diaz
(11)
0
26,40
3 cps
10
Iunonis, 7, A.I.Romay
(6)
0
298,45
10 cps
ú
Re Grosa, 7, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
0
52,45
10 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: ZAMBITA LETAL $ 4,60, 2,30 y 1,85. Bamba Camp $ 2,05 y 1,65. Oriental Countess $ 4,90. EXACTA IMPERFECTA $ 47,75. TRIFECTA $ 970,00. DOBLE $ 248,00. TRIPLO $ 1.818,00. CUATERNA $ 10.514,00.No corrieron: (7) Danza Violenta, (10) Milagrosa Eva, (12) Shy Breeze, (15) Cia Nistel y (16) Lunita Net. Tiempo: 1'26s43c. Cuidador: V.H.Soria F.. Stud: Los Bayitos. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Don Letal y Pora Pora
DECIMOTERCERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
DAMA SECRETA, , F.Correa
(12)
0
2
Mar Y Pesca, 5, I.Zapata
(3)
0
14,15
cza
3
Linda Melenita, 7, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
0
3,80
2 1/2 cps
4
Sonido Informatico, 7, G.Bellocq
(6)
0
11,05
4 cps
5
Saioa, 7, G.Sediari
(8)
0
15,60
hco
6
Berchidda, 7, P.Diestra (h)
(7)
0
15,35
2 1/2 cps
7
Still For Sale, 1, M.A.Sosa
(11)
0
41,95
2 cps
8
Lunita Pampeana, 7, R.M.Torres
(9)
0
34,75
cza
9
Catedratica Minister, 7, F.Aguirre
(10)
0
5,45
2 cps
10
Mundana, 7, L.Franco
(4)
0
56,45
6 cps
11
Corona Eva, 5, G.Mansilla
(2)
0
88,75
12 cps
12
Plus Reward, 7, K.Banegas
(13)
0
16,45
1 cpo
ú
Ilusion Magica, , F.Menendez
(5)
0
16,20
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: DAMA SECRETA $ 2,20, 1,75 y 1,65. Mar Y Pesca $ 6,55 y 3,75. Linda Melenita $ 1,45. IMPERFECTA $ 81,00. TRIFECTA $ 112,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'1s21c. Cuidador: M.N.Barcena. Stud: Las Malvinas (vm). La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Star Dabbler y Dama Juana
DECIMOCUARTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MIMOSO RYE, 7, W.Aguirre
(8)
0
2
El Delineado, 7, J.Gonzalez
(7)
0
9,65
5 cps
3
Gobierno Digno, 7, D.E.Arias
(5)
0
5,30
pzo
4
Tan Brillante, 7, P.Diestra (h)
(12)
0
11,00
1 cpo
5
Ludovika Ruser, 2, F.Menendez
(10)
0
13,10
v.m.
6
Always Me, 7, F.Coria
(9)
0
5,90
3/4 cpo
7
The Caesars Palace, 3, A.I.Romay
(1)
0
14,15
2 cps
8
Salvame Jorge, 3, M.A.Sosa
(14)
0
141,75
8 cps
9
Black Spirit, 7, F.Arreguy (h)
(4)
0
116,15
1/2 pzo
10
It`s Crazy Dream, 3, L.Ramallo
(6)
0
95,55
3 cps
11
Sembra Fitz, 3, R.Villegas
(2)
0
160,35
3/4 cpo
12
Cudini, , F.Roldan
(15)
0
65,60
21 cps
ú
Apronte Moro, 7, F.Aguirre
(13)
0
137,95
2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MIMOSO RYE $ 1,55, 1,20 y 1,10. El Delineado $ 2,70 y 2,30. Gobierno Digno $ 1,55. IMPERFECTA Especial $ 452,50. CUATRIFECTA Especial $ 3.654,00. DOBLE DESQUITE $ 490,00. TRIPLO FINAL $ 774,00. CUATERNA EXTRAORDINARIA $ 3.872,00. No corrieron: (3) El Lampazo y (11) Frelser. Tiempo: 1'13s99c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: Las Canarias. El ganador de 6 años es hijo de Catcher In The Rye y Stormy Mirand. RECAUDACIÓN: 23.338.344..

