21 de mayo de 2021 - 06:05

Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

Las tablas completas con todas las carreras del jueves 20 de mayo.

Resultados de las Carreras del Hipodromo de La Plata del 20/05/2021 Descargar programa en PDF
PRIMERA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LA ROBE ROUGE, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(3)
0
2
Ros Top, 55, P.Diestra (h)
(1)
0
4,35
1/2 cpo
3
No Tan Dulce, 55, C.Velazquez
(10)
0
2,25
5 cps
4
La Siempre Viva, 55, D.R.Gomez
(7)
0
100,35
5 cps
5
Modern Jazz, 55, P.Sotelo
(6)
0
12,80
1 cpo
6
Si Beso, 55, R.L.Gonzalez
(12)
0
38,95
1 cpo
7
Lamparina, 55, A.O.Lopez
(8)
0
7,15
1 cpo
8
La Moscovita, 55, A.I.Romay
(4)
0
52,35
4 cps
9
La Utopia, 55, F.Coria
(13)
0
15,80
3 cps
10
Secretaria Fun, 55, R.Alzamendi
(11)
0
55,00
1/2 cza
11
Palometa Letal, 55, G.Hahn
(2)
0
4,30
25 cps
ú
Agua Sucia, 55, W.Maturan
(5)
0
111,85
21 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LA ROBE ROUGE $ 8,05, 2,95 y 1,95. Ros Top $ 1,85 y 2,15. No Tan Dulce $ 1,15. IMPERFECTA $v 527,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.083,00.No Corrió: (9) Tutelen Ruca. Tiempo: 59s23c. Cuidador: F.Arreguy. Stud: Juanse (azl). La ganadora de 2 años es hija de Angiolo y Sestina
SEGUNDA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
CHE VIZCACHA, 57, K.Banegas
(5)
0
2
Star In The Sky, 53, J.Roman
(12)
0
11,45
2 1/2 cps
3
Sere Famosa, 57, J.Leonardo
(11)
0
4,95
1/2 cpo
4
Tenga Cuidado, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(9)
0
152,50
1 1/2 cpo
5
La Sheriff Callie, 53, U.Chaves
(13)
0
10,90
pzo
6
Señora Verogala, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
0
20,85
1 cpo
7
Sea Kalath, 57, M.Delli Q.
(2)
0
8,45
1 cpo
8
My Dignity, 53, E.Ortega P.
(6)
0
3,05
1 1/2 cpo
9
Dona Poet, 57, B.Enrique
(3)
0
13,40
2 cps
10
Crecer Volando, 54, N.Villarreta
(4)
0
11,10
1/2 cpo
ú
Mev Mariu, 57, D.Gauna
(8)
0
20,95
2 1/2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CHE VIZCACHA $ 3,30, 1,30 y 1,10. Star in the sky $ 3,25 y 1,60. Sere Famosa $ 1,15. IMPERFECTA $ 247,00. TRIFECTA $ 1.512.00. DOBLE $ 674,00.No corrieron: (7) Honey Girl y (10) Noble Seattle. Tiempo: 1'12s31c. Cuidador: A.G.Martinelli. Stud: Deyanira. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Señor Candy y Arnprior
TERCERA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
AYMARAES, 56, G.Hahn
(5)
0
2
Giant`s Candy, 56, W.Pereyra
(7)
0
9,60
3 cps
3
Grand Costoso, 56, B.Enrique
(8)
0
3,10
4 cps
4
Santorus, 56, R.Blanco
(9)
0
20,85
1 cpo
5
El Del Medio, 56, K.Banegas
(4)
0
8,75
3/4 cpo
6
Gran Johan, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(10)
0
64,05
3/4 cpo
7
The Beonery, 56, M.Delli Q.
(1)
0
8,00
cza
8
Siro Halo, 56, E.Siniani
(2)
0
17,10
1 1/2 cpo
9
Ford Fast, 52, U.Chaves
(3)
0
35,30
1 1/2 cpo
ú
Moñito, 56, O.Arias
(6)
0
59,90
1 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: AYMARAES $ 1,75, 1,30 y 1,10. Giant`S Candy $ 2,50 y 1,50. Grand Costoso EXACTA $ 168,00. TRIFECTA $ 408,50. DOBLE $ 112,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'4s74c. Cuidador: A.A.Piana. Stud: La Cuota. El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Angiolo y Interbella
CUARTA CARRERA- 1000 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
MONEY MONDY, 55, C.Velazquez
(10)
0
2
Estela De Luna, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(4)
0
8,85
4 cps
3
Triumphant Sun, 55, A.O.Lopez
(11)
0
9,40
1 1/2 cpo
4
Verde Lima, 55, A.Giorgis
(12)
0
68,80
hco
5
La Grand Plata, 55, B.Enrique
(13)
0
12,45
2 cps
6
Ranita Kal, 55, M.N.Ferreyra
(1)
0
12,00
1/2 cpo
7
Queen Of The Stone, 55, M.Asconiga
(2)
0
8,75
2 cps
8
Ministra Chuck, 55, M.La Palma
(6)
0
6,65
1/2 cpo
9
Decanas Telus, 55, W.Pereyra
(5)
0
76,70
3 cps
10
Visa Home, 55, K.Banegas
(9)
0
35,60
1 cpo
11
Maestrilla, 55, P.Sotelo
(8)
0
83,60
3 cps
ú
Gacela Letal, 55, R.M.Torres
(3)
0
18,90
4 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: MONEY MONDY $ 1,60, 1,35 y 1,20. Estela De Luna $ 2,30 y 2,35. Triumphant Sun $ 1,65. IMPERFECTA $ 111,00. TRIFECTA $ 354,00. DOBLE $ 95,00. TRIPLO $ 415,00. CUATERNA $ 2.290,00.No Corrió: (7) Johana Point. Tiempo: 59s55c. Cuidador: T.J.Zapico. Stud: Las Raices. La ganadora de 2 años es hija de Manipulator y Almondy
QUINTA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SOL DI ROMA, 57, F.Menendez
(5a)
0
2
El Potro Perfecto, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(3)
0
8,15
1 1/2 cpo
3
Express Runner, 57, J.Rivarola
(11)
0
71,40
3/4 cpo
4
Doctor Best, 55, A.Cabrera
(4)
0
18,65
1 cpo
5
Terremoto Joy, 57, B.Enrique
(10)
0
2,20
1/2 cpo
6
Fire In Your Shoes, 57, G.Bellocq
(8)
0
19,70
1 1/2 cpo
7
Gran Cumparsero, 57, P.Carrizo
(6)
0
4,50
2 cps
8
Cimitero, 57, M.Asconiga
(5)
0
6,80
1/2 pzo
9
Morenon, 57, L.Vai
(1)
0
5,30
cza
10
Magin, 57, L.Alday
(2)
0
7,55
3 cps
ú
El Rey Azteca, 57, O.Arias
(7)
0
65,65
1 1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: CIMITERO $ 6,80, 8,60 y 3,05. El Potro Perfecto $ 4,05 y 2,00. Express Runner $ 5,85. EXACTA $ 968,00. TRIFECTA $ 22.041,50. DOBLE $ 435,00.No Corrió: (9) Lagrimas De Amor. Tiempo: 1'13s32c. Cuidador: L.H.Dominguez. Stud: Franchesca (nqn). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Sol Planet y Sabrina Di Roma
SEXTA CARRERA- 1700 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
HOLD THE DOOR, 57, K.Banegas
(8)
0
2
Chistopher Joy, 57, E.Talaverano
(7)
0
5,90
1 cpo
3
Pindariano, 53, R.Bascuñan
(2)
0
32,20
3 cps
4
Piranesi, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(1)
0
1,95
1 1/2 cpo
5
Bien Guapo, 54, L.Paiz
(4)
0
107,80
1 cpo
6
Tierra Colorada, 57, J.Rivarola
(10)
0
27,15
1 1/2 cpo
7
Mister Melo, 53, L.Ramallo
(9)
0
23,55
4 cps
8
Caballo De Indio, 57, E.Ortega P.
(3)
0
12,90
1/2 cpo
9
El Escribiente, 57, E.Siniani
(11)
0
8,85
2 1/2 cps
ú
Major Event, 54, Y.Diestra
(6)
0
75,35
1/2 cpo
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: HOLD THE DOOR $ 2,55, 1,30 y 1,60. Chistopher Joy $ 2,60 y 2,20. Pindariano $ 2,70. EXACTA $ 193,50. TRIFECTA $ 1.846,00. DOBLE $ 540,00.No Corrió: (5) Alberoni. Tiempo: 1'45s38c. Cuidador: E.C.Tadei. Stud: Anaxor. El ganador de 4 años es hijo de Sidney`s Candy y Rosa Dormida
SEPTIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
SATOSHI, 53, A.I.Romay
(14)
0
2
Xeneize, 56, M.Valle
(1)
0
4,45
1/2 cpo
3
Aramaiona, 56, B.Enrique
(5)
0
8,10
2 1/2 cps
4
Fahda, 56, Jorge Peralta
(9)
0
6,40
pzo
5
La Churrona, 53, N.Villarreta
(11)
0
23,85
3 cps
6
Peluca Suave, 56, A.Cabrera
(12)
0
188,55
2 cps
7
Shehnai, 56, P.Carrizo
(10)
0
87,30
pzo
8
Partitura Fast, 56, A.O.Lopez
(2)
0
31,95
1/2 cza
9
Bassagoda, 52, A. Portillo O.
(4)
0
13,35
1 cpo
10
Tormento Sale, 56, W.Aguirre
(16)
0
13,25
6 cps
11
Columbus Princess, 56, F.Menendez
(15)
0
9,70
2 cps
12
Taura Soy, 56, W.Pereyra
(13)
0
2,95
pzo
13
High Rate, 56, F.Coria
(7)
0
60,50
2 1/2 cps
14
Bombita Letal, 56, M.N.Ferreyra
(8)
0
140,20
2 1/2 cps
ú
Negrita Amada, 52, R.Villegas
(3)
0
127,15
4 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: SATOSHI $ 5,65, 2,75 y 2,35. Xeneize $ 1,85 y 1,40. Aramaiona $ 2,15. IMPERFECTA $ 270,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 33.499,00. DOBLE $ 1.265,00. CUATERNA $ 11.830,00.No Corrió: (6) Alegria Johan. Tiempo: 1'12s84c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: La Rejunta (tan). La ganadora de 3 años es hija de Manipulator y Sa Torreta
OCTAVA CARRERA- 1500 METROSPremio: Handicap Haras De La Pomme
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
HARMLESS, 60, W.Pereyra
(11)
0
2
Doña Coraje, 57, J.Avendaño
(3)
0
30,60
3 cps
3
Alma Bohemia, 57, F.Menendez
(5)
0
14,25
3/4 cpo
4
Jasy Nov, 55, Jorge Peralta
(8)
0
10,40
1 cpo
5
Little Empress, 58, F.Arreguy (h)
(2)
0
11,85
5 cps
6
Legiona Cane, 57, E.Ortega P.
(6)
0
5,25
2 cps
7
Yoga Rave, 54, A.Marinhas
(10)
0
57,30
2 cps
8
Let Her Go, 58, E.Talaverano
(9)
0
7,85
1 cpo
9
Tarba, 56, W.Aguirre
(1)
0
4,75
1/2 cpo
ú
Chuck Bucky, 56, C.Velazquez
(4)
0
26,65
2 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: HARMLESS $ 1,90, 1,35 y 1,45. Doña Coraje $ 5,20 y 3,30. Alma Bohemia $ 3,90. EXACTA $ 377,00. TRIFECTA $ 3.279,50. DOBLE $ 180,00. CADENA con 6 Aciertos $ 20.558,50. con 5 Aciertos $ 209,50.No Corrió: (7) Global Bonita. Tiempo: 1'32s25c. Cuidador: H.A.Azcurra. Stud: E. V. G.. La ganadora de 5 años es hija de Roman Ruler y Luna Real
NOVENA CARRERA- 1100 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
BARTY KEY, 56, W.Pereyra
(3)
0
2
Batuhero, 56, A.Giorgis
(7)
0
2,85
4 cps
3
Desert Boy, 56, L.Comas
(8)
0
5,00
cza
4
El De Laguna, 56, W.Aguirre
(6)
0
8,00
1 cpo
5
Renaut De Montauban, 56, G.Hahn
(1)
0
30,10
cza
6
Telemetrico Chuck, 53, A.I.Romay
(9)
0
18,85
3 cps
7
Violentango, 56, J.Rivarola
(12)
0
26,50
1 cpo
8
Ipa Prize, 56, K.Banegas
(2)
0
24,65
1 cpo
9
Alves De Lima, 56, A.Cabrera
(5)
0
41,25
1 1/2 cpo
10
Storm Chaser, 56, R.L.Gonzalez
(11)
0
26,15
3 cps
11
Amigo Conrado, 56, F.Arreguy (h)
(4)
0
44,80
1/2 cpo
12
Caudillo Riojano, 56, R.Alzamendi
(14)
0
22,05
4 cps
13
Sun Ride, 56, M.Aserito
(13)
0
17,60
1/2 cpo
ú
Evo Malefico, 56, F.Menendez
(10)
0
30,60
7 cps
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: BARTY KEY $ 2,95, 2,50 y 1,55. Batuhero $ 1,75 y 1,40. Desert Boy $ 1,45. IMPERFECTA $ 82,00. TRIFECTA $ 340,00. DOBLE $ 215,00. TRIPLO $ 617,00. CUATERNA $ 2.324,00. QUINTUPLO con 5 aciertos $ 12.411,50. con 4 Aciertos $ 125,00. Corrieron todos. Tiempo: 1'6s27c. Cuidador: O.F.Fravega. Stud: La Frontera (mza). El ganador de 3 años es hijo de Key Deputy y Barty Nistel
DECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
LUNA COMPASIVA, 57, F.Coria
(14)
0
2
Tollander, 57, Jorge Peralta
(16)
0
4,70
3 cps
3
Almaz Ayana, 57, F.Menendez
(6)
0
16,10
2 1/2 cps
4
Stormy High, 57, S.Piliero
(13)
0
18,40
1/2 cza
5
La Barceloneta, 53, E.G.Ortega T.
(11)
0
5,90
cza
6
April Dubai, 57, E.Siniani
(5)
0
10,20
4 cps
7
La Marinella, 57, R.L.Gonzalez
(2)
0
29,30
2 1/2 cps
8
Emmalua, 53, U.Chaves
(9)
0
44,00
1/2 cpo
9
By Sumba, 54, A.I.Romay
(8)
0
64,90
1 1/2 cpo
10
Russian India, 57, W.Aguirre
(10)
0
61,85
1 1/2 cpo
11
Barbara Nistel, 57, A.Cabrera
(4)
0
5,50
hco
12
De Mi Onda, 57, A.Marinhas
(15)
0
53,05
11 cps
13
Tribetera, 57, P.Carrizo
(1)
0
125,25
3 cps
ú
Joy Mayla, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
0
6,80
hco
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: LUNA COMPASIVA $ 2,80, 1,20 y 1,50. Tollander $ 1,85 y 1,55. Almaz Ayana $ 3,05. IMPERFECTA $ 105,00. CUATRIFECTA $ 26.921,00. DOBLE $ 385,00.No corrieron: (3) La De Copas y (12) Lapa. Tiempo: 1'13s27c. Cuidador: L.M.Pera. Stud: Hs. Cuatro Candados. La ganadora de 4 años es hija de Compasivo Cat y Luna Di Toscana
UNDECIMA CARRERA- 1200 METROS
Gan
Pag.
Dist.
1
GRAN EMPERIO, 54, J.Rivarola
(3)
0
2
Quick Y Tasty, 54, A.I.Romay
(16)
0
2,80
8 cps
3
Estar Mejor, 53, U.Chaves
(9)
0
43,10
1 cpo
4
Leon Valiente, 55, G.Hahn
(12)
0
8,60
cza
5
Indy Fast, 57, O.Arias
(2)
0
10,90
v.m.
6
Ante Chuck, 57, F.Arreguy (h)
(6)
0
20,30
1 cpo
7
El Humorista, 57, W.Aguirre
(15)
0
4,15
1/2 cpo
8
Francisco, 57, W.Pereyra
(7)
0
7,60
5 cps
9
Watch The Runner, 57, B.Enrique
(1)
0
7,00
11 cps
10
Muy Autentico, 57, J.Gonzalez
(13)
0
80,10
3 cps
11
City Pure, 57, A.O.Lopez
(4)
0
14,70
1/2 cza
ú
Mando Bongo (uru), 54, E.Talaverano
(10)
0
14,00
s.a.
-
-
-
0
Dividendos: GRAN EMPERIO $ 11,38, 2,35 y 2,40. Quick y Tasty $ 1,30 y 1,70. Estar Mejor $ 4,15. IMPERFECTA $ 887,50. CUATRIFECTA $ 396.412,50. DOBLE $ 5.320,00. TRIPLO $ 4.489,50. CUATERNA $ 10.410,00. No corrieron: (5) Che Campeon, (8) Compasivo Best, (11) Gigolo y (14) Longino. Tiempo: 1'11s96c. Cuidador: J.M.Andrada. Stud: El Pescadito (vt). El ganador de 5 años es hijo de Emperor Richard y Grand Rik. RECAUDACIÓN: 24.010.741.

