Resultados de ayer en el Hipódromo de La Plata

1
MONEY MONDY, 55, C.Velazquez
(10)
0
2
Estela De Luna, 55, F.Arreguy (h)
(4)
0
8,85
4 cps
3
Triumphant Sun, 55, A.O.Lopez
(11)
0
9,40
1 1/2 cpo
4
Verde Lima, 55, A.Giorgis
(12)
0
68,80
hco
5
La Grand Plata, 55, B.Enrique
(13)
0
12,45
2 cps
6
Ranita Kal, 55, M.N.Ferreyra
(1)
0
12,00
1/2 cpo
7
Queen Of The Stone, 55, M.Asconiga
(2)
0
8,75
2 cps
8
Ministra Chuck, 55, M.La Palma
(6)
0
6,65
1/2 cpo
9
Decanas Telus, 55, W.Pereyra
(5)
0
76,70
3 cps
10
Visa Home, 55, K.Banegas
(9)
0
35,60
1 cpo
11
Maestrilla, 55, P.Sotelo
(8)
0
83,60
3 cps
ú
Gacela Letal, 55, R.M.Torres
(3)
0
18,90
4 cps
