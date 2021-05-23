BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS: lista completa nominados

The Weeknd es el artista favorito con 16 nominaciones, poniéndolo muy por delante de sus rivales DaBaby (11), Pop Smoke (10) y Gabby Barrett (9). Meghan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Drake y Chris Brown también destacan con siete nominaciones cada uno.

Morgan Wallen -a quien verán con un asterisco en la lista de nominados- no será mencionado en el show por ciertos comentarios racistas, aunque ya haya pedido disculpas públicas. Por su parte, las categorías relacionadas a tour y conciertos han sido eliminadas por el contexto de la pandemia.

La gala de estos premios se realizará hoy domingo 23 de mayo y será transmitida por TNT (en español) y TNT Series (en idioma original), a partir de las 19.00 (COL / MEX) / 20.00 (CHI) / 21.00 (ARG) horas.

Lista completa nominados

Mejor Artista

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Embed

Mejor Nuevo Artista

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

image.png Pop Smoke

Mejor Artista Masculino

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

image.png Drake - Billboard Music Awards

Mejor Artista Femenina

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

image.png Ariana Grande

Mejor Dúo/Grupo

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

image.png BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

image.png Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Mejores Artistas en reproducciones

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Mejores Artistas en venta de canciones

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

*Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Mejores Artistas canciones de radio

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Mejor Artista Social (Votado por los fans)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Mejor Artista R&B

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Mejor Artista R&B Masculino

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Mejor Artista R&B Femenina

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Mejor Artista Rap

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Mejor Artista Rap Masculino

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Mejor Artista Rap Femenina

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Mejor Artista Country

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

*Morgan Wallen

Mejor Artista Country Masculino

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

*Morgan Wallen

Mejor Artista Country Femenina

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Mejor Duo/Grupo Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Mejor Artista Rock

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Mejor Artista Latino

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Mejor Artista Latino Masculino

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Mejor Artista Latino Femenina

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Mejor Duo/Grupo Latino

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Mejor Artista Dance/Electronica

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Mejor Artista Cristiano

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Mejor Artista Gospel

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

PREMIOS ÁLBUM

Top Billboard 200 Álbum

Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”

Lil Baby “My Turn”

Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Taylor Swift “folklore”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

Mejor Álbum R&B

Jhené Aiko “Chilombo”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Slime & B”

Doja Cat “Hot Pink”

Kehlani “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

Mejor Álbum Rap

DaBaby “BLAME IT ON BABY”

Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”

Lil Baby “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”

Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Mejor Álbum Country

Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Sam Hunt “SOUTHSIDE”

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Carrie Underwood “My Gift”

*Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Mejor Álbum Rock

AC/DC “Power Up”

Miley Cyrus “Plastic Hearts”

Glass Animals “Dreamland”

Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall”

Bruce Springsteen “Letter to You”

Mejor Álbum Latino

Anuel AA “Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny “El Último Tour Del Mundo”

Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”

Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”

J Balvin “Colores”

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónico

DJ Snake “Carte Blanche”

Gryffin “Gravity”

Kygo “Golden Hour”

Lady Gaga “Chromatica”

Kylie Minogue “Disco”

Mejor Álbum Cristiano

Bethel Music “Peace”

Elevation Worship “Grave Into Gardens”

Carrie Underwood “My Gift”

We The Kingdom “Holy Water”

Zach Williams “Rescue Story”

Mejor Álbum Gospel

Koryn Hawthorne “I AM”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Royalty: Live at the Ryman”

Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”

Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2”

Kierra Sheard “Kierra”

PREMIOS CANCIONES

Top Hot 100 Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Mejor Canción en reproducciones

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Canción más vendida

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

BTS “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Mejor Canción Radio

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles “Adore You”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Mejor Colaboración (Votado por los fans)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Mejor Canción R&B

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat “Say So”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Mejor Canción Rap

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Mejor Canción Country

Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”

Gabby Barrett “I Hope”

Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”

*Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”

*Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”

Mejor Canción Rock

AJR “Bang!”

All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

Mejor Canción Latina

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”

Mejor Canción Dance/Electrónica

Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”

Mejor Canción Cristiana

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”

Mejor Canción Gospel

Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”

Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”

Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”