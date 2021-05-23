BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS: lista completa nominados

La ceremonia a cargo de la revista Billboard se realiza esta noche a las 21 horas. La lista completa de los nominados a continuación.
Las preferencias de la audiencia, las ventas y el desempeño en distintos formatos y plataformas son los parámetros que predominan en la premiación de los Billboard Music Awards®, uno de los galardones más anhelados por quienes participan de la producción musical.
The Weeknd es el artista favorito con 16 nominaciones, poniéndolo muy por delante de sus rivales DaBaby (11), Pop Smoke (10) y Gabby Barrett (9). Meghan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Drake y Chris Brown también destacan con siete nominaciones cada uno.
Morgan Wallen -a quien verán con un asterisco en la lista de nominados- no será mencionado en el show por ciertos comentarios racistas, aunque ya haya pedido disculpas públicas. Por su parte, las categorías relacionadas a tour y conciertos han sido eliminadas por el contexto de la pandemia.
La gala de estos premios se realizará hoy domingo 23 de mayo y será transmitida por TNT (en español) y TNT Series (en idioma original), a partir de las 19.00 (COL / MEX) / 20.00 (CHI) / 21.00 (ARG) horas.
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
*Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
*Morgan Wallen
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
*Morgan Wallen
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado
Los Dos Carnales
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
Lil Baby “My Turn”
Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”
Taylor Swift “folklore”
The Weeknd “After Hours”
Jhené Aiko “Chilombo”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Slime & B”
Doja Cat “Hot Pink”
Kehlani “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t”
The Weeknd “After Hours”
DaBaby “BLAME IT ON BABY”
Juice WRLD “Legends Never Die”
Lil Baby “My Turn”
Lil Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake”
Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”
Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”
Sam Hunt “SOUTHSIDE”
Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Carrie Underwood “My Gift”
*Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”
AC/DC “Power Up”
Miley Cyrus “Plastic Hearts”
Glass Animals “Dreamland”
Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall”
Bruce Springsteen “Letter to You”
Anuel AA “Emmanuel”
Bad Bunny “El Último Tour Del Mundo”
Bad Bunny “Las que no iban a salir”
Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”
J Balvin “Colores”
DJ Snake “Carte Blanche”
Gryffin “Gravity”
Kygo “Golden Hour”
Lady Gaga “Chromatica”
Kylie Minogue “Disco”
Bethel Music “Peace”
Elevation Worship “Grave Into Gardens”
Carrie Underwood “My Gift”
We The Kingdom “Holy Water”
Zach Williams “Rescue Story”
Koryn Hawthorne “I AM”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard “Royalty: Live at the Ryman”
Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”
Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2”
Kierra Sheard “Kierra”
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
BTS “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles “Adore You”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”
Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat “Say So”
The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”
Gabby Barrett “I Hope”
Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”
*Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”
*Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”
AJR “Bang!”
All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”
Glass Animals “Heat Waves”
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”
twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”
Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”
Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”
SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”
Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”
Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”
Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”
Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”
