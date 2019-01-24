Bohemian Rhapsody dominó la gala al coronarse en cuatro ternas
BlacKkKlansman
Rapsodia Bohemia (Bohemian Rhapsodhy)
Green Book: Una amistad sin fronteras (Green Book)- GANADORA
Roma
Nace una Estrella (A Star is born)
El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice)
Spike Lee / BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski / Cold War (Zimna wojna)
Alfonso Cuarón / Roma - GANADOR
Adam McKay / El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice)
Yorgos Lanthimos / La Favorita (The Favourite)
Christian Bale / El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice)
Bradley Cooper / Nace una Estrella (A Star is born)
Willem Dafoe / Van Gogh, en las puerta de la eternidad (At Eternity´s Gate)
Rami Malek / Rapsodia Bohemia (Bohemian Rhapsody) - GANADOR
Viggo Mortensen / Green Book: Una amistad sin fronteras (Green Book)
Alizia Aparicio / Roma
Glenn Close / La Esposa (The Wife)
Melissa McCarthy / Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman / La Favorita (The Favourite) - GANADORA
Lady Gaga / Nace una Estrella (A Star is born)
Mahershala Ali / Green Book: Una amistad sin fronteras - GANADOR
Adam Driver / BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott / Nace una Estrella (A Star is born)
Richard E. Grant / Can you ever forgive me?
Sam Rockwell / El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice)
Regina King / If Beale Street Could Talk - GANADORA
Marina de Tavira / Roma
Amy Adams / El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice)
Rachel Weisz / La Favorita (The Favourite)
Emma Stone / La Favorita (The Favourite)
Never Look Away
Un asunto de familia
Cafarnaúm
Roma - GANADORA
Cold War (Zimna wojna)
Spider-Man: Un nuevo universo (Spider-Man iInto the Spider-verse) - GANADORA
Isla de perros (Isle of Dogs)
Mirai
Los Increíbles 2 (The Incredibles 2)
Wifi Ralph (Ralph Breaks the Internet)
Animal
Behaviour
Bao - GANADOR
Late Afternoon
One Small Steep
Weekends
Free Solo - GANADOR
Hale County this Morning, this Evening
Minding the gap
Of fathers and sons
RBG
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence – GANADOR
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman - GANADORA
Can your ever forgive me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
Nace una Estrella (A star is born)
La Favorita (The Favorite)
First Reformed
Green Book: Una amistad sin fronteras (Green Book) - GANADORA
Roma
El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice)
Pantera Negra (Black Panther) - GANADORA
El regreso de Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins Returns)
Isla de Perros (Isle of Dogs)
If Beale Street Could Talk
BlacKkKlansman
All the Stars / Pantera Negra (Black Panther)
I'll fight / RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go / El regreso de Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins Returns)
Shallow / Nace una Estrella (A Star is born) - GANADORA
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings / If Beale Street Could Talk
Pantera Negra (Black Panther)
Rapsodia Bohemia (Bohemian Rhapsodhy) - GANADORA
El Primer Hombre en la Luna (First Man)
Roma
Un lugar en silencio (A Quiet Place)
Pantera Negra (Black Panther)
Rapsodia Bohemia (Bohemian Rhapsodhy) - GANADORA
El Primer Hombre en la Luna (First Man)
Roma
Nace una Estrella (A Star is Born)
BlacKkKlansman
Rapsodia Bohemia (Bohemian Rhapsodhy) - GANADORA
La Favorita (The Favourite)
Green Book: Una amistad sin fronteras (Green Book)
El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice)
Cold War (Zimna wojna)
La Favorita (The Favourite)
Roma - GANADORA
Nace una Estrella (A Star is born)
Never Look Away
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Pantera Negra (Black Panther) - GANADORA
El Regreso de Mary Popping (Mary Popping Returns)
La Favorita (The Favourite)
María reina de Escocia
Border
María Reina de Escocia
El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice) - GANADORA
Avengers Infinity War
Christopher Robin Un reencuentro inolvidable (Christopher Robin)
El Primer Hombre en la Luna (First Man) - GANADORA
Ready Player One
Han Solo: Una historia de Star Wars (Solo A Star Wars Story)
Pantera Negra (Black Panther) - GANADORA
La Favorita (The Favorite)
El Primer Hombre en la Luna (First Man)
El Regreso de Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins Returns)
Roma
comentar