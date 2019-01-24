Mejor película

Pantera Negra (Black Panther)

BlacKkKlansman

Rapsodia Bohemia (Bohemian Rhapsodhy)

La Favorita (The Favourite)

Green Book: Una amistad sin fronteras (Green Book)- GANADORA

Roma

Nace una Estrella (A Star is born)

El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice)

Mejor director

Spike Lee / BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski / Cold War (Zimna wojna)

Alfonso Cuarón / Roma - GANADOR

Adam McKay / El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice)

Yorgos Lanthimos / La Favorita (The Favourite)

Mejor actor

Christian Bale / El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice)

Bradley Cooper / Nace una Estrella (A Star is born)

Willem Dafoe / Van Gogh, en las puerta de la eternidad (At Eternity´s Gate)

Rami Malek / Rapsodia Bohemia (Bohemian Rhapsody) - GANADOR

Viggo Mortensen / Green Book: Una amistad sin fronteras (Green Book)

Mejor actriz

Alizia Aparicio / Roma

Glenn Close / La Esposa (The Wife)

Melissa McCarthy / Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman / La Favorita (The Favourite) - GANADORA

Lady Gaga / Nace una Estrella (A Star is born)

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali / Green Book: Una amistad sin fronteras - GANADOR

Adam Driver / BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott / Nace una Estrella (A Star is born)

Richard E. Grant / Can you ever forgive me?

Sam Rockwell / El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Regina King / If Beale Street Could Talk - GANADORA

Marina de Tavira / Roma

Amy Adams / El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice)

Rachel Weisz / La Favorita (The Favourite)

Emma Stone / La Favorita (The Favourite)

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

Never Look Away

Un asunto de familia

Cafarnaúm

Roma - GANADORA

Cold War (Zimna wojna)

Mejor película de animación

Spider-Man: Un nuevo universo (Spider-Man iInto the Spider-verse) - GANADORA

Isla de perros (Isle of Dogs)

Mirai

Los Increíbles 2 (The Incredibles 2)

Wifi Ralph (Ralph Breaks the Internet)

Mejor cortometraje de animación

Animal

Behaviour

Bao - GANADOR

Late Afternoon

One Small Steep

Weekends

Mejor documental

Free Solo - GANADOR

Hale County this Morning, this Evening

Minding the gap

Of fathers and sons

RBG

Mejor cortometraje documental

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence – GANADOR

Mejor guión adaptado

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman - GANADORA

Can your ever forgive me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

Nace una Estrella (A star is born)

Mejor guión original

La Favorita (The Favorite)

First Reformed

Green Book: Una amistad sin fronteras (Green Book) - GANADORA

Roma

El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice)

Mejor banda sonora

Pantera Negra (Black Panther) - GANADORA

El regreso de Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins Returns)

Isla de Perros (Isle of Dogs)

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Mejor canción original

All the Stars / Pantera Negra (Black Panther)

I'll fight / RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go / El regreso de Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins Returns)

Shallow / Nace una Estrella (A Star is born) - GANADORA

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings / If Beale Street Could Talk

Mejor edición de sonido

Pantera Negra (Black Panther)

Rapsodia Bohemia (Bohemian Rhapsodhy) - GANADORA

El Primer Hombre en la Luna (First Man)

Roma

Un lugar en silencio (A Quiet Place)

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Pantera Negra (Black Panther)

Rapsodia Bohemia (Bohemian Rhapsodhy) - GANADORA

El Primer Hombre en la Luna (First Man)

Roma

Nace una Estrella (A Star is Born)

Mejor edición

BlacKkKlansman

Rapsodia Bohemia (Bohemian Rhapsodhy) - GANADORA

La Favorita (The Favourite)

Green Book: Una amistad sin fronteras (Green Book)

El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice)

Mejor fotografía

Cold War (Zimna wojna)

La Favorita (The Favourite)

Roma - GANADORA

Nace una Estrella (A Star is born)

Never Look Away

Mejor diseño de vestuario

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Pantera Negra (Black Panther) - GANADORA

El Regreso de Mary Popping (Mary Popping Returns)

La Favorita (The Favourite)

María reina de Escocia

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Border

María Reina de Escocia

El Vicepresidente: más allá del poder (Vice) - GANADORA

Mejores efectos especiales

Avengers Infinity War

Christopher Robin Un reencuentro inolvidable (Christopher Robin)

El Primer Hombre en la Luna (First Man) - GANADORA

Ready Player One

Han Solo: Una historia de Star Wars (Solo A Star Wars Story)

Mejor diseño de producción

Pantera Negra (Black Panther) - GANADORA

La Favorita (The Favorite)

El Primer Hombre en la Luna (First Man)

El Regreso de Mary Poppins (Mary Poppins Returns)

Roma