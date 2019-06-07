07 de junio de 2019
- 10:06
Todos los personajes de Dragon Ball en una increíble ilustración
Fue realizada por el artista Christopher Cayco, quien subió a Instagram una imagen en la que une a todos los personajes del anime japonés
Embed
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
"Journey to the West", it's my pleasure to share with you my #EveryDragonBallCharacter collage! This project me 3.5 months and over 1,000 draw hours. To keep it brief, I'm a professional illustrator, but this is the most excruciatingly detailed, tedious, and texting project I've ever worked on. It covers every character in DB, DBZ, DBGT, DBS, and the movies. . PRINTS ARE AVAILABLE, link in bio!! . PLEASE SHARE AND TAG ANY DRAGON BALL FANS YOU KNOW! Thank you all so much for the support. Much love. -CCAYCO . #dragonballz #dragonball #dragonballsuper #dragonballgt #db #goku #vegeta #broly #instart #animeart #gokudrawing #drawing #ccayco #bulma #chichi #gohan #piccolo #gotenks #futuretrunks
Una publicación compartida de Artwork by Christopher Cayco (@ccayco) el
La obra se llama "Viaje al Oeste" y el creado detalló en el posteo que le llevó más de 3 meses y medio su realización
El proyecto incluye todos los personajes que aparecen en Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Super y todas las películas.
comentar