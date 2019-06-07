Espectáculos |
07 de junio de 2019 - 10:06

Todos los personajes de Dragon Ball en una increíble ilustración

Fue realizada por el artista Christopher Cayco, quien subió a Instagram una imagen en la que une a todos los personajes del anime japonés

La obra se llama "Viaje al Oeste" y el creado detalló en el posteo que le llevó más de 3 meses y medio su realización

El proyecto incluye todos los personajes que aparecen en Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Super y todas las películas.

Aparecen en esta nota:

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: 58849696 - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados