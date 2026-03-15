Entregan los Premios Oscar 2026: la lista de nominados y las películas candidatas

Será la 98º edición y la ceremonia tendrá lugar en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood. Habrá homenajes, shows musicales y reencuentros entre figuras del cine. Mirá a qué hora comenzará el evento y qué canales lo transmitirán.
La 98ª edición de los Premios Oscar se celebrará este domingo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, con una ceremonia que combinará homenajes, shows y reencuentros entre figuras del cine. Será una gala que buscará equilibrar tributos a figuras históricas de la industria con momentos sobre las producciones más destacadas del último año.
La ceremonia será conducida por el comediante Conan O’Brien, que repetirá como anfitrión tras su desempeño en la edición de 2025. En la Argentina, el evento podrá verse a partir de las 20 a través de TNT, TNT Series y la plataforma HBO Max.
"Sinners", una audaz y sangrienta saga de vampiros ambientada en el sur de Estados Unidos, consiguió un récord de 16 nominaciones al Oscar. Detrás se ubicó "One Battle After Another", un análisis mordaz de la política radical, que obtuvo 13 nominaciones. Ambas películas fueron nominadas a mejor film en los Premios Oscar, junto con "Frankenstein", "Bugonia", "Hamnet", "Marty Supreme", "Sentimental Value", "Train Dreams", "F1" y "The Secret Agent".
"Bugonia"
"F1"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"Una batalla tras otra"
"El agente secreto"
"Sentimental value"
"Sinners"
"Train Dreams"
Chloé Zhao por Hamnet
Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier por Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler por Sinners
Timothée Chalamet por Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio por One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke por Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan por Sinners
Wagner Moura por The Secret Agent
Jessie Buckley por Hamnet
Rose Byrne por If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson por Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve por Sentimental Value
Emma Stone por Bugonia
Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo - Sinners
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Bugonia - Will Tracy
Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet - Chloé Zhao y Maggie O'Farrell
One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams - Clint Bentley y Greg Kwdar
Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow
It Was Just An Accident - Jafar Panahi, Nader Saívar, Shadmehr Rastin y Mehdi Mahmoudian
Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value - Eskill Vogt y Joachim Trier
Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Butterfly - Florence Miailhe y Ron Dyens
Forevergreen -Nathan Engelhardt y Jeremy Spears
The Girl Who Cried Pearls - Chris Lavis y Maciek Szcezerbowski
Retirement Plan - John Kelly y Andrew Freedman
The Theee Sisters - Konstantin Bronzit
Avatar: Fire and Ash - Deborah L. Scott
Frankenstein - Kate Hawley
Hamnet - Malgosia Turzanska
Marty Supreme - Miyako Bellizzi
Sinners - Ruth E. Carter
Hamnet - Nina Gold
Marty Supreme - Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis
The Secret Agent - Gabriel Domingues
Sinners - Francine Maisler
Butcher's Stain - Meyer Levinson-Blount y Oron Caspi
A Friend of Dorothy - Lee Knight y James Dean
Jane Austen's Period Drama - Julia Aks y Steve Pinder
The Singers - Sam A. Davis y Jack Piatt
Two People Exchanging Saliva - Alexandre Singh y Natalie Musteata
Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Couna Furey
Kokuho - Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino y Tadashi Nishimatsu
Sinners - Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine y Shunka Terry
The Smashing Machine - Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin y Bjoern Rehbein
The Ugly Stepsister - Thomas Foldberg y Anne Cathrine Saurberg
Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet - Max Richter
One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood
Sinners - Ludwig Goransson
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: Were and Are Gone
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
“Dear Me” de Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” de KPop Demon Hunters
“I Lied to You” de Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” de Viva Verdi
“Train Dreams” de Train Dreams
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirat
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
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