Entregan los Premios Oscar 2026: la lista de nominados y las películas candidatas

"F1"

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"Una batalla tras otra"

"El agente secreto"

"Sentimental value"

"Sinners"

"Train Dreams"

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Mejor director

Chloé Zhao por Hamnet

Josh Safdie por Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson por One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier por Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler por Sinners

Actor en un papel principal

Timothée Chalamet por Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio por One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke por Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan por Sinners

Wagner Moura por The Secret Agent

Actriz en un papel principal

Jessie Buckley por Hamnet

Rose Byrne por If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson por Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve por Sentimental Value

Emma Stone por Bugonia

Actor en un papel secundario

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Actriz en un papel secundario

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Guión adaptado

Bugonia - Will Tracy

Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet - Chloé Zhao y Maggie O'Farrell

One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams - Clint Bentley y Greg Kwdar

Guión original

Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow

It Was Just An Accident - Jafar Panahi, Nader Saívar, Shadmehr Rastin y Mehdi Mahmoudian

Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value - Eskill Vogt y Joachim Trier

Sinners - Ryan Coogler

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Cortometraje animado

Butterfly - Florence Miailhe y Ron Dyens

Forevergreen -Nathan Engelhardt y Jeremy Spears

The Girl Who Cried Pearls - Chris Lavis y Maciek Szcezerbowski

Retirement Plan - John Kelly y Andrew Freedman

The Theee Sisters - Konstantin Bronzit

Diseño de vestuario

Avatar: Fire and Ash - Deborah L. Scott

Frankenstein - Kate Hawley

Hamnet - Malgosia Turzanska

Marty Supreme - Miyako Bellizzi

Sinners - Ruth E. Carter

Logro en casting

Hamnet - Nina Gold

Marty Supreme - Jennifer Venditti

One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis

The Secret Agent - Gabriel Domingues

Sinners - Francine Maisler

Cortometraje de acción real

Butcher's Stain - Meyer Levinson-Blount y Oron Caspi

A Friend of Dorothy - Lee Knight y James Dean

Jane Austen's Period Drama - Julia Aks y Steve Pinder

The Singers - Sam A. Davis y Jack Piatt

Two People Exchanging Saliva - Alexandre Singh y Natalie Musteata

Maquillaje y peluquería

Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel y Couna Furey

Kokuho - Kyoko Toyokawa, Naomi Hibino y Tadashi Nishimatsu

Sinners - Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine y Shunka Terry

The Smashing Machine - Kazu Hiro, Glen Griffin y Bjoern Rehbein

The Ugly Stepsister - Thomas Foldberg y Anne Cathrine Saurberg

Banda sonora original

Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet - Max Richter

One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Sinners - Ludwig Goransson

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Largometraje de animación

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Cinematografía

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Largometraje documental

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Cortometraje documental

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Edición de películas

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Largometraje internacional

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Canción original

“Dear Me” de Diane Warren: Relentless

“Golden” de KPop Demon Hunters

“I Lied to You” de Sinners

“Sweet Dreams of Joy” de Viva Verdi

“Train Dreams” de Train Dreams

Diseño de producción

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sonido

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

Efectos visuales

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners