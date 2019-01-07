Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody - GANADORA

If Beale Street Could Talk

A star is Born

Mejor película: Comedia o musical

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book - GANADORA

Mary Poppins

Returns

Vice

Mejor actriz: Drama

Glenn Close (The Wife) - GANADORA

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Rosamund Pike (A Private War)

Mejor actor: Drama

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)

Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) - GANADOR

John David Washington (BlackKklansman)

Mejor actriz: Comedia o musical

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite) - GANADORA

Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)

Charlize Theron (Tully)

Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)

Mejor actor: Comedia o musical

Christian Bale (Vice) - GANADOR

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)

Vigo Mortensen (Green Book)

Robert Redford (The Old Man and the Gun)

John C. Reilly (Stan and Ollie)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Amy Adams (Vice)

Claire Foy (First Man)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) - GANADORA

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali (Green Book) - GANADOR

Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

Adam Driver (BlackKklansman)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Mejor director

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma) - GANADOR

Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Spike Lee (BlackKklansman)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Mejor guion

Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Adam McKay (Vice)

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book) - GANADOR

Mejor película de animación

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - GANADORA

Mejor película extranjera

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma - GANADORA

Shoplifters

Mejor banda sonora

Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)

Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)

Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther)

Justin Hurwitz (First Man) - GANADOR

Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)

Mejor canción original

"All the Stars" (Black Panther)

"Girl in the Movies" (Dumplin')

"Requiem for a Private War" (A Private War)

"Revelation" (Boy Erased)

"Shallow" (A Star Is Born) - GANADORA

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie: Drama

The Americans - GANADORA

The Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Mejor serie: Come dia o musical

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method - GANADORA

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - GANADORA

Dirty John

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Mejor actriz: Miniserie o película para televisión

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) - GANADORA

Connie Britton (Dirty John)

Laura Dern (The Tale)

Regina King (Seven Seconds)

Mejor actor: Miniserie o película para televisión

Antonio Banderas (Genius: Picasso)

Daniel Bruhl (The Alienist)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) - GANADOR

Benedict Cumberbatch (Patrick Melrose)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Mejor actriz: Drama

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) - GANADORA

Julia Roberts (Homecoming)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Mejor actor: Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Stephan James (Homecoming)

Richard Madden (Bodyguard) - GANADOR

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Mejor actriz: Comedia o musical

Kristen Bell (The Good Place)

Candice Bergen (Murphy Brown)

Alison Brie (GLOW)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) - GANADORA

Debra Messing (Will & Grace)

Mejor actor: Comedia o musical

Sasha Baron Cohen (Who Is America?)

Jim Carrey (Kidding)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) - GANADOR

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Mejor actriz de reparto en series, miniseries o películas para TV

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) - GANADORA

Penélope Cruz (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid's Tale)

Mejor actor de reparto en series, miniseries o películas para TV

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Kieran Culkin (Succession Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal) - GANADOR

Henry Winkler (Barry)