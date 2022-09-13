Premios Emmy 2022: todos los ganadores

La celebración 74° de los premios a las series de televisión de Estados Unidos se realizó en el Microsoft Theater de Los Ángeles.
Este lunes por la noche se llevó a cabo la celebración 74°de los Premios Emmy, los cuales premian a las mejores series televisivas estadounidenses. Kenan Thompson, el cómico de “Saturday Night Live” fue el anfitrión de la gala que se realizó en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles.
“Succession” de HBO llegó a tener 25 nominaciones, por lo que se convirtió en una de las series más nominadas. Además de ser la que más categorías tenía para competir, se llevó el galardón como mejor serie dramática. Por su parte, “Ted Lasso” de Apple TV+ ganó la estatuilla en la categoría comedia pero la gran sorpresa de la noche fue “The White Lotus”queobtuvo el Emmy a la mejor miniserie.
Una de las categorías que estaba más peleada era la de "mejor actor en una serie dramática", ya que competían Brian Cox de Succession y Lee-jung-jae de “Squid Game” (“El juego del calamar”), quien terminó siendo el ganador.
Con más de 17.000 miembros votantes, la Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos decide a sus nominados y ganadores en 14 categorías incluyendo drama, comedia y serie limitada.
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark, Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession - GANADORA
Yellowjackets
Abbott Elementary
Ted Lasso - GANADORA
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders In the Building
What We Do In The Shadows
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus – GANADORA
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) - GANADOR
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria) – GANADORA
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – GANADOR
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia Garner (Ozark) - GANADORA
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Martin Short (Only Murders In the Building)
Steve Martin (Only Murders In the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) - GANADOR
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Jean Smart (Hacks) - GANADORA
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) - GANADOR
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) - GANADORA
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick) - GANADOR
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) - GANADORA
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (MAID)
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) - GANADOR
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) - GANADORA
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls - GANADORA
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Bravo Top Chef
The Voice
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - GANADOR
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
