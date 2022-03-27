Espectáculos |
27 de marzo de 2022
- 20:03
Premios Oscar 2022: todos los ganadores
Los Premios Oscar 2022 tuvieron su noche de gala y Popular te cuenta quiénes fueron los grandes ganadores y perdedores de la cita más glamorosa de Hollywood.
La noche más importante del cine internacional está de vuelta. La 94° edición de los Premios Oscar 2022 se llevó a cabo este domingo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, en Estados Unidos. El evento, que sufrió un cambio de fecha a raíz de todo lo que ha sucedido con la pandemia del Covid-19, contó por primera vez con tres maestras de ceremonia Amy Schumer, Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes.
Como siempre, Popular te cuenta quiénes fueron los grandes ganadores y perdedores de la cita más glamorosa de Hollywood.
Todos los ganadores:
Mejor película
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t look up (No miren arriba)
- Drive My Car
- Dune (Duna)
- King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora)
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
- The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
- West Side Story
Mejor director
- Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
- Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
- Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Mejor actor
- Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
- Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)
- Will Smith (King Richard)
- Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor actriz
- Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Taye)
- Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
- Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)
- Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
- Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor película internacional
- Drive my Car (Japón)
- Flee (Dinamarca)
- Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)
- Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
- The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
Mejor diseño de producción
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor fotografía
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragegy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor documental
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing with Fire
Mejor cortometraje documental
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Mejor canción original
- Be alive (King Richard)
- Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
- Down to joy (Belfast)
- No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
- Somehow you do (Four Good Days)
Mejor largometraje animado
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya y el último dragón
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Mejor montaje
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, tick... Boom!
Mejor actor de reparto
- Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
- Troy Kotsur (CODA)
- Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
- J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
- Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Mejor banda sonora original
- Don’t look up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Madres paralelas
- The Power of the Dog
Mejor sonido
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Judi Dench (Belfast)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)
- Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The dress
- The long goodbye
- On my mind
- Please hold
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Affairs of the art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Mejor guion original
- Belfast
- Don’t look up
- El método Williams
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person in the World
Mejor guion adaptado
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daugher
- The Power of the Dog
