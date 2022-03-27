Espectáculos |
27 de marzo de 2022 - 20:03

Premios Oscar 2022: todos los ganadores

Los Premios Oscar 2022 tuvieron su noche de gala y Popular te cuenta quiénes fueron los grandes ganadores y perdedores de la cita más glamorosa de Hollywood.

La noche más importante del cine internacional está de vuelta. La 94° edición de los Premios Oscar 2022 se llevó a cabo este domingo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, en Estados Unidos. El evento, que sufrió un cambio de fecha a raíz de todo lo que ha sucedido con la pandemia del Covid-19, contó por primera vez con tres maestras de ceremonia Amy Schumer, Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes.

Como siempre, Popular te cuenta quiénes fueron los grandes ganadores y perdedores de la cita más glamorosa de Hollywood.

Todos los ganadores:

Mejor película

  • Belfast
  • CODA
  • Don’t look up (No miren arriba)
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune (Duna)
  • King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora)
  • Licorice Pizza
  • Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
  • The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
  • West Side Story

Mejor director

  • Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
  • Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)
  • Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
  • Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
  • Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Mejor actor

  • Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
  • Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)
  • Will Smith (King Richard)
  • Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor actriz

  • Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Taye)
  • Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
  • Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)
  • Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor película internacional

  • Drive my Car (Japón)
  • Flee (Dinamarca)
  • Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)
  • Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
  • The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)

Mejor diseño de producción

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragedy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Mejor fotografía

  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • The Power of the Dog
  • The Tragegy of Macbeth
  • West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Dune
  • Free Guy
  • No Time to Die
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor documental

  • Ascension
  • Attica
  • Flee
  • Summer of Soul
  • Writing with Fire

Mejor cortometraje documental

  • Audible
  • Lead Me Home
  • The Queen of Basketball
  • Three Songs for Benazir
  • When We Were Bullies

Mejor canción original

  • Be alive (King Richard)
  • Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
  • Down to joy (Belfast)
  • No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
  • Somehow you do (Four Good Days)

Mejor largometraje animado

  • Encanto
  • Flee
  • Luca
  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • Raya y el último dragón

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

  • Coming 2 America
  • Cruella
  • Dune
  • The eyes of Tammy Faye
  • House of Gucci

Mejor montaje

  • Don’t look up
  • Dune
  • King Richard
  • The Power of the Dog
  • Tick, tick... Boom!

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
  • Troy Kotsur (CODA)
  • Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
  • J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Don’t look up
  • Dune
  • Encanto
  • Madres paralelas
  • The Power of the Dog

Mejor sonido

  • Belfast
  • Dune
  • No Time to Die
  • The Power of the Dog
  • West Side Story

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Cruella
  • Cyrano
  • Dune
  • Nightmare Alley
  • West Side Story

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
  • Judi Dench (Belfast)
  • Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
  • Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)
  • Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo

  • Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
  • The dress
  • The long goodbye
  • On my mind
  • Please hold

Mejor cortometraje animado

  • Affairs of the art
  • Bestia
  • Boxballet
  • Robin Robin
  • The Windshield Wiper

Mejor guion original

  • Belfast
  • Don’t look up
  • El método Williams
  • Licorice Pizza
  • The Worst Person in the World

Mejor guion adaptado

  • CODA
  • Drive My Car
  • Dune
  • The Lost Daugher
  • The Power of the Dog



