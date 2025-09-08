Espectáculos |
08 de septiembre de 2025
- 12:09
Todos los ganadores de los premios MTV 2025
Lady Gaga volvió a hacer historia en los MTV Video Music Awards 2025, se consagró como Artista del Año, uno de los galardones más deseados.
Este domingo, en el UBS Arena en Elmont, Nueva York, se entregaron los
MTV Video Music Awards 2025 con el objeto de premiar a los artistas musicales y sus videos musicales, el evento fue conducido por el rapero y actor estadounidense LL Cool J,
Los shows de la noche estuvieron a cargo de
Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Post Malone y J Balvin con DJ Snake. Todos los ganadores
Video del año Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records— GANADORA Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
Artista del año Lady Gaga - Interscope Records — GANADORA Bad Bunny - Rimas Entertainment Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records Kendrick Lamar - pgLang/Interscope Records Morgan Wallen - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records Taylor Swift - Republic Records The Weeknd - XO/Republic Records
Canción del año ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records — GANADORA Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records Gracie Abrams - “I Love You, I’m Sorry” - Interscope Records Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die with a Smile” - Interscope Records Lorde - “What Was That” - Republic Records Tate McRae - “Sports Car” - RCA Records The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
Mejor nuevo artista Alex Warren - Atlantic Records - GANADOR Ella Langley - SAWGOD/Columbia Records Gigi Perez - Island Lola Young - Island sombr - SMB Music/Warner Records — FINALISTA The Marías - Nice Life/Atlantic Records — FINALISTA
Mejor artista pop Ariana Grande - Republic Records- GANADORA Charli xcx - Atlantic Records Justin Bieber - Def Jam Recordings Lorde - Republic Records Miley Cyrus - Columbia Records Sabrina Carpenter - Island Tate McRae - RCA Records
Actuación del año de MTV Push Agosto/2024 - Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - American Dogwood/EMPIRE Septiembre/2024 - Ayra Starr - “Last Heartbreak Song” - Mavin Records/Republic Records Octubre/2024 - Mark Ambor - “Belong Together” - Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music Noviembre/2024 - Lay Bankz - “Graveyard” - Artist Partner Group Inc. Diciembre/2024 - Dasha - “Bye Bye Bye” - Warner Records Enero/2025 - KATSEYE - “Touch” - HYBE/Geffen Records — GANADOR Febreor/2025 - Jordan Adetunji - “KEHLANI” - 300 Entertainment Marzo/2025 - Leon Thomas - “YES IT IS” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records Abril/2025 - Livingston - “Shadow” - Republic Records Mayo/2025 - Damiano David - “Next Summer” - Sony Italy/Arista Records Junio/2025 - Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island Julio/2025 - ROLE MODEL - “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” - Interscope Records
Mejor colaboración Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records — GANADOR Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs - “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” - Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville Kendrick Lamar & SZA - “luther” - pgLang/Interscope Records Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton - “Pour Me A Drink” - Mercury Records ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Sunset Blvd” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Mejor POP Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Record— GANADORA Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
Mejor R&B Mariah Carey - “Type Dangerous” - gamma. — GANADORA Chris Brown - “Residuals” - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - “MUTT (REMIX)” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records PARTYNEXTDOOR - “N o C h i l l” - OVO Sound Summer Walker - “Heart Of A Woman” - LVRN/Interscope Records SZA - “Drive” - Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
HIP-HOP Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records — GANADOR Drake - “NOKIA” - OVO/Santa Anna/Republic Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red - “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” - CMG/Interscope Records Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records LL COOL J ft. Eminem - “Murdergram Deux” - Def Jam Recordings Travis Scott - “4X4” - Cactus Jack/Epic Records
Alternativa sombr - “back to friends” - SMB Music/Warner Records — GANADOR Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island Imagine Dragons - “Wake Up” - KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records Lola Young - “Messy” - Island mgk & Jelly Roll - “Lonely Road” - EST 19XX/Interscope Records The Marías - “Back To Me” - Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Latino Shakira - “Soltera“ - Sony Music US Latin - GANADORA Bad Bunny - “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” - Rimas Entertainment J Balvin - “Rio” - Capitol Records KAROL G - “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” - Bichota Records/Interscope Records Peso Pluma - “LA PATRULLA” - Double P Records Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - “Khé?” - Sony Music US Latin
Rock Coldplay - “ALL MY LOVE” - Atlantic Records - GANADOR Evanescence - “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)” - Netflix Music Green Day - “One Eyed Bastard” - Reprise Records/Warner Records Lenny Kravitz - “Honey” - © 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH Linkin Park - “The Emptiness Machine” - Warner Records twenty one pilots - “The Contract” - Fueled By Ramen
Afrobeat Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records — GANADORAsake & Travis Scott - “Active” - YBNL Nation/EMPIRE Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott - “TaTaTa” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” - gamma. Rema - “Baby (Is It A Crime)” - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records Tems ft. Asake - “Get It Right” - RCA Records/Since ’93 Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz - “Piece Of My Heart” - Starboy/RCA Records
K-pop LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE - “Born Again” - Lloud Co./RCA Records — GANADORA aespa - “Whiplash” - SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group JENNIE - “like JENNIE” - OA Entertainment/Columbia Records Jimin - “Who” - BIGHIT MUSIC JISOO - “earthquake” - Warner Records Stray Kids - “Chk Chk Boom” - JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic ROSÉ - “toxic till the end” - Atlantic Records
Mejor Country Megan Moroney - “Am I Okay?” - Columbia Records — GANADORA Chris Stapleton - “Think I’m In Love With You” - Mercury Nashville Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood - “I’m Gonna Love You” - CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville Jelly Roll - “Liar” - BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records Lainey Wilson - “4x4xU” - Broken Bow Records Morgan Wallen - “Smile” - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Mejor álbum Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet - Island — GANADORA Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Rimas Entertainment Kendrick Lamar - GNX - pgLang/Interscope Records Lady Gaga - Mayhem - Interscope Records Morgan Wallen - I’m The Problem - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow - XO/Republic Records
Mejor video de larga duración Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records— GANADORA Bad Bunny - “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” - Rimas Entertainment Damiano David - “FUNNY little STORIES” - Sony Italy/Arista Records Mac Miller - “Balloonerism” - Warner Records Miley Cyrus - “Something Beautiful” - Columbia Records The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records
Video para el bien Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records— GANADOR Burna Boy - “Higher” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Younger And Hotter Than Me” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan - “Sleepwalking” - Arista Records
Mejor dirección Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records— GANADORA Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
Mejor dirección de arte Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records— GANADORA Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records Lorde - “Man Of The Year” - Republic Records Miley Cyrus - “End of the World” - Columbia Records ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Mejor fotografía Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records— GANADOR Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records Miley Cyrus - “Easy Lover” - Columbia Records Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
Mejor edición Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (from F1® The Movie)” - Atlantic Records— GANADORA Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
Mejor coreografía Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records— GANADOR FKA twigs - “Eusexua” - Atlantic Records Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records Zara Larsson - “Pretty Ugly” - Epic Records
Mejores efectos visuales Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island— GANADORA Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) “ - Atlantic Records The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records
Mejor grupo BLACKPINK— GANADOR aespa All Time Low Backstreet Boys Coldplay Evanescence Fuerza Regida** Grupo Frontera Imagine Dragons Jonas Brothers KATSEYE My Chemical Romance SEVENTEEN Stray Kids The Marías twenty one pilots
Canción del verano Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records — GANADOR Addison Rae – “Headphones On” – Columbia Records Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical” – Night Street Records/Warner Records BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way” – UnitedMasters Chappell Roan – “The Subway” – Island Demi Lovato – “Fast” – Island Doja Cat – “Jealous Type” – Kemosabe/RCA Records HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI** – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips” – Columbia Records Justin Bieber – “Daisies” – Def Jam Recordings MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma. Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae – “What I Want” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records Ravyn Lenae ft. Rex Orange County – “Love Me Not” – Atlantic Records Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island Sombr – “12 to 12” – SMB Music/Warner Records
comentar