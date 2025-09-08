Espectáculos |

Todos los ganadores de los premios MTV 2025

Lady Gaga volvió a hacer historia en los MTV Video Music Awards 2025, se consagró como Artista del Año, uno de los galardones más deseados.

Este domingo, en el UBS Arena en Elmont, Nueva York, se entregaron los MTV Video Music Awards 2025 con el objeto de premiar a los artistas musicales y sus videos musicales, el evento fue conducido por el rapero y actor estadounidense LL Cool J,

Los shows de la noche estuvieron a cargo de Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Post Malone y J Balvin con DJ Snake.

Todos los ganadores

Video del año

  • Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records— GANADORA
  • Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
Artista del año

  • Lady Gaga - Interscope Records — GANADORA
  • Bad Bunny - Rimas Entertainment
  • Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Morgan Wallen - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
  • Taylor Swift - Republic Records
  • The Weeknd - XO/Republic Records
Canción del año

  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records — GANADORA
  • Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
  • Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
  • Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
  • Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
  • Gracie Abrams - “I Love You, I’m Sorry” - Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die with a Smile” - Interscope Records
  • Lorde - “What Was That” - Republic Records
  • Tate McRae - “Sports Car” - RCA Records
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records

Mejor nuevo artista

  • Alex Warren - Atlantic Records - GANADOR
  • Ella Langley - SAWGOD/Columbia Records
  • Gigi Perez - Island
  • Lola Young - Island
  • sombr - SMB Music/Warner Records — FINALISTA
  • The Marías - Nice Life/Atlantic Records — FINALISTA

Mejor artista pop

  • Ariana Grande - Republic Records- GANADORA
  • Charli xcx - Atlantic Records
  • Justin Bieber - Def Jam Recordings
  • Lorde - Republic Records
  • Miley Cyrus - Columbia Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Island
  • Tate McRae - RCA Records

Actuación del año de MTV Push

  • Agosto/2024 - Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - American Dogwood/EMPIRE
  • Septiembre/2024 - Ayra Starr - “Last Heartbreak Song” - Mavin Records/Republic Records
  • Octubre/2024 - Mark Ambor - “Belong Together” - Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
  • Noviembre/2024 - Lay Bankz - “Graveyard” - Artist Partner Group Inc.
  • Diciembre/2024 - Dasha - “Bye Bye Bye” - Warner Records
  • Enero/2025 - KATSEYE - “Touch” - HYBE/Geffen Records — GANADOR
  • Febreor/2025 - Jordan Adetunji - “KEHLANI” - 300 Entertainment
  • Marzo/2025 - Leon Thomas - “YES IT IS” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
  • Abril/2025 - Livingston - “Shadow” - Republic Records
  • Mayo/2025 - Damiano David - “Next Summer” - Sony Italy/Arista Records
  • Junio/2025 - Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
  • Julio/2025 - ROLE MODEL - “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” - Interscope Records

Mejor colaboración

  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records — GANADOR
  • Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs - “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” - Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
  • Kendrick Lamar & SZA - “luther” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton - “Pour Me A Drink” - Mercury Records
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
  • Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Sunset Blvd” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Mejor POP

  • Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Record— GANADORA
  • Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
  • Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With A Smile” - Interscope Records
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island

Mejor R&B

  • Mariah Carey - “Type Dangerous” - gamma. — GANADORA
  • Chris Brown - “Residuals” - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
  • Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - “MUTT (REMIX)” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
  • PARTYNEXTDOOR - “N o C h i l l” - OVO Sound
  • Summer Walker - “Heart Of A Woman” - LVRN/Interscope Records
  • SZA - “Drive” - Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
  • The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
HIP-HOP

  • Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records — GANADOR
  • Drake - “NOKIA” - OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
  • Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
  • GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red - “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” - CMG/Interscope Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • LL COOL J ft. Eminem - “Murdergram Deux” - Def Jam Recordings
  • Travis Scott - “4X4” - Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Alternativa

  • sombr - “back to friends” - SMB Music/Warner Records — GANADOR
  • Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
  • Imagine Dragons - “Wake Up” - KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
  • Lola Young - “Messy” - Island
  • mgk & Jelly Roll - “Lonely Road” - EST 19XX/Interscope Records
  • The Marías - “Back To Me” - Nice Life/Atlantic Records

Latino

  • Shakira - “Soltera“ - Sony Music US Latin - GANADORA
  • Bad Bunny - “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” - Rimas Entertainment
  • J Balvin - “Rio” - Capitol Records
  • KAROL G - “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” - Bichota Records/Interscope Records
  • Peso Pluma - “LA PATRULLA” - Double P Records
  • Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - “Khé?” - Sony Music US Latin

Rock

  • Coldplay - “ALL MY LOVE” - Atlantic Records - GANADOR
  • Evanescence - “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)” - Netflix Music
  • Green Day - “One Eyed Bastard” - Reprise Records/Warner Records
  • Lenny Kravitz - “Honey” - © 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
  • Linkin Park - “The Emptiness Machine” - Warner Records
  • twenty one pilots - “The Contract” - Fueled By Ramen
Afrobeat

  • Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records — GANADORAsake & Travis Scott - “Active” - YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
  • Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott - “TaTaTa” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
  • MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” - gamma.
  • Rema - “Baby (Is It A Crime)” - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
  • Tems ft. Asake - “Get It Right” - RCA Records/Since ’93
  • Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz - “Piece Of My Heart” - Starboy/RCA Records

K-pop

  • LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE - “Born Again” - Lloud Co./RCA Records — GANADORA
  • aespa - “Whiplash” - SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
  • JENNIE - “like JENNIE” - OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
  • Jimin - “Who” - BIGHIT MUSIC
  • JISOO - “earthquake” - Warner Records
  • Stray Kids - “Chk Chk Boom” - JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
  • ROSÉ - “toxic till the end” - Atlantic Records

Mejor Country

  • Megan Moroney - “Am I Okay?” - Columbia Records — GANADORA
  • Chris Stapleton - “Think I’m In Love With You” - Mercury Nashville
  • Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood - “I’m Gonna Love You” - CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
  • Jelly Roll - “Liar” - BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
  • Lainey Wilson - “4x4xU” - Broken Bow Records
  • Morgan Wallen - “Smile” - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records

Mejor álbum

  • Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet - Island — GANADORA
  • Bad Bunny - DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Rimas Entertainment
  • Kendrick Lamar - GNX - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga - Mayhem - Interscope Records
  • Morgan Wallen - I’m The Problem - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
  • The Weeknd - Hurry Up Tomorrow - XO/Republic Records

Mejor video de larga duración

  • Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records— GANADORA
  • Bad Bunny - “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” - Rimas Entertainment
  • Damiano David - “FUNNY little STORIES” - Sony Italy/Arista Records
  • Mac Miller - “Balloonerism” - Warner Records
  • Miley Cyrus - “Something Beautiful” - Columbia Records
  • The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records

Video para el bien

  • Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records— GANADOR
  • Burna Boy - “Higher” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
  • Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
  • Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
  • Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Younger And Hotter Than Me” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
  • Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan - “Sleepwalking” - Arista Records

Mejor dirección

  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records— GANADORA
  • Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
  • Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records— GANADORA
  • Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lorde - “Man Of The Year” - Republic Records
  • Miley Cyrus - “End of the World” - Columbia Records
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records

Mejor fotografía

  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records— GANADOR
  • Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
  • Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
  • Miley Cyrus - “Easy Lover” - Columbia Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island

Mejor edición

  • Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (from F1® The Movie)” - Atlantic Records— GANADORA
  • Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
  • Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island

Mejor coreografía

  • Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records— GANADOR
  • FKA twigs - “Eusexua” - Atlantic Records
  • Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
  • Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records
  • Zara Larsson - “Pretty Ugly” - Epic Records

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island— GANADORA
  • Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
  • Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
  • Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) “ - Atlantic Records
  • The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records

Mejor grupo

  • BLACKPINK— GANADOR
  • aespa
  • All Time Low
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Coldplay
  • Evanescence
  • Fuerza Regida**
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Imagine Dragons
  • Jonas Brothers
  • KATSEYE
  • My Chemical Romance
  • SEVENTEEN
  • Stray Kids
  • The Marías
  • twenty one pilots

Canción del verano

  • Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records — GANADOR
  • Addison Rae – “Headphones On” – Columbia Records
  • Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
  • Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical” – Night Street Records/Warner Records
  • BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way” – UnitedMasters
  • Chappell Roan – “The Subway” – Island
  • Demi Lovato – “Fast” – Island
  • Doja Cat – “Jealous Type” – Kemosabe/RCA Records
  • HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI** – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records
  • Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips” – Columbia Records
  • Justin Bieber – “Daisies” – Def Jam Recordings
  • MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.
  • Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae – “What I Want” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
  • Ravyn Lenae ft. Rex Orange County – “Love Me Not” – Atlantic Records
  • Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
  • Sombr – “12 to 12” – SMB Music/Warner Records

