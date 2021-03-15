Espectáculos |
15 de marzo de 2021 - 10:03

Oscars 2021: la lista completa de los nominados

La Academia de Cine de Hollywood anunció a todos los nominados para la edición de los Oscars 2021 que se celebrarán el próximo 25 de abril.

Pryanka Chopra y Nick Jonas, fueron los encargados de dar a conocer el listado oficial de nominaciones a los Oscars. La película "Mank", del cineasta David Fincher, lidera con diez candidaturas las nominaciones de los Oscar.

La lista completa de nominados por la Academia de Cine de Hollywood:

Mejor Película

  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7
image.png
Oscars 2021: todas las nominadas a mejor película

Oscars 2021: todas las nominadas a mejor película

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
  • Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
  • Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
  • Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
  • Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
  • Olivia Colman (The Father)
  • Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
  • Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

  • Emma, Alexandra Byrne
  • Mank, Trish Summerville
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
  • Mulan, Bina Daigeler
  • Pinocchio

Mejor Banda de Sonido original

  • Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
  • Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
  • Minari, Emile Mosseri
  • News of the World, James Newton Howard
  • Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Mejor Corto Animado

  • Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)
  • Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)
  • If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)
  • Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)
  • Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Mejor Corto live-action

  • Feeling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • Two Distant Strangers
  • White Eye

Mejor Sonido

  • Greyhound
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Soul
  • Sound of Metal

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • One Night in Miami
  • The White Tiger

Mejor Guion Original

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Actor

  • Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
  • Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
  • Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
  • Gary Oldman (Mank)
  • Steven Yeun (Minari)
https://api.scraperapi.com/?api_key=1e0f56943452409b556fd540b2fa059c&premium=true&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2Foembed%3Furl%3Dhttps%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FTheAcademy%2Fstatus%2F1371440530303815683

Mejor Actriz

  • Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
  • Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
  • Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
  • Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
  • Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Mejor Película Animada

  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Mejor Fotografía

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Nomadland
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Director

  • Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
  • David Fincher (Mank)
  • Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
  • Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
  • Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Mejor Documental

  • Collective
  • Crip Camp
  • The Mole Agent
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • Time

Mejor Corto Documental

  • Colette
  • A Concerto Is a Conversation
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward
  • A Love Song for Latasha

Mejor Edición

  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor Película Internacional

  • Another Round (Dinamarca)
  • Better Days (Hong Kong)
  • Collective (Rumania)
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?(Bosnia y Herzegovina)

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • Emma
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio

Mejor Canción Original

  • “Fight for You” (Judas and the Black Messiah)
  • “Hear My Voice” (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
  • “Húsavík” (Eurovision Song Contest)
  • “Io Si (Seen)” (The Life Ahead)
  • “Speak Now” (One Night in Miami)

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • The Father
  • Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Tenet

Mejores Efectos Visuales

  • Love and Monsters
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Tenet

Aparecen en esta nota:

Te puede interesar:

SE ESTÁ LEYENDO AHORA

las más leídas

Categorías

Home
Provincia
Popular Tv
Política
Policiales
Deportes
Espectáculos
Internacionales
General
Tecno
Lotería y Turf
Horóscopo

Contacto

Registro ISSN - Propiedad Intelectual: En trámite - Domicilio Legal: Intendente Beguiristain 146 - Sarandí (1872) - Buenos Aires - Argentina Teléfono/Fax: (+5411) 4204-3161/9513 - internet@dpopular.com.ar

Edición Nro. 15739

 

Dirección

Propietario: Man Press S.A. - Director: Francisco Nicolás Fascetto © 2017 Copyright Diario Popular - Todos los derechos reservados