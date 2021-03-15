Espectáculos |
15 de marzo de 2021
- 10:03
Oscars 2021: la lista completa de los nominados
La Academia de Cine de Hollywood anunció a todos los nominados para la edición de los Oscars 2021 que se celebrarán el próximo 25 de abril.
Pryanka Chopra y Nick Jonas, fueron los encargados de dar a conocer el listado oficial de nominaciones a los Oscars. La película "Mank", del cineasta David Fincher, lidera con diez candidaturas las nominaciones de los Oscar.
La lista completa de nominados por la Academia de Cine de Hollywood:
Mejor Película
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Oscars 2021: todas las nominadas a mejor película
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
- Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
- Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Emma, Alexandra Byrne
- Mank, Trish Summerville
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ann Roth
- Mulan, Bina Daigeler
- Pinocchio
Mejor Banda de Sonido original
- Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
- Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Minari, Emile Mosseri
- News of the World, James Newton Howard
- Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Mejor Corto Animado
- Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)
- Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)
- If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)
- Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)
- Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)
Mejor Corto live-action
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
Mejor Sonido
- Greyhound
- Mank
- News of the World
- Soul
- Sound of Metal
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
Mejor Guion Original
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Actor
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Steven Yeun (Minari)
Mejor Actriz
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
- Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Mejor Película Animada
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Mejor Fotografía
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Director
- Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
- David Fincher (Mank)
- Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
- Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Mejor Documental
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
Mejor Corto Documental
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
Mejor Edición
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor Película Internacional
- Another Round (Dinamarca)
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- Collective (Rumania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
- Quo Vadis, Aida?(Bosnia y Herzegovina)
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
Mejor Canción Original
- “Fight for You” (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- “Hear My Voice” (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- “Húsavík” (Eurovision Song Contest)
- “Io Si (Seen)” (The Life Ahead)
- “Speak Now” (One Night in Miami)
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- The Father
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
